ATLANTA (CBS46) -- People from all over the world took to social media to honor and remember legendary actress, Betty White, who died Friday, according to sources.
RIP Betty White. Thank you for being a friend… pic.twitter.com/6fd8rs9FLh— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 31, 2021
Betty White was an icon, a legend, and consistently found a way to be the moment over her nearly 70 year career. A trailblazer. An original. And a truly kind soul. May she be forever surrounded by four-legged animals in heaven. pic.twitter.com/agiNKiSY7O— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 31, 2021
Betty White passing away hurts. May our Golden Girl rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/wkSJZcZMWA— THEE Stephanie. (@qsteph) December 31, 2021
Gotta play this in honor of Betty White all day today pic.twitter.com/H7TT2pYmz6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 31, 2021
RIP Betty White 🤍 my sis served all 99 years pic.twitter.com/jfaEU5EPrU— Drebae (@Drebae_) December 31, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.