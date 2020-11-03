Most polling centers are now closed to Georgia voters casting ballots in the General Election.
CBS46 is continuing to provide live extended coverage of election night as votes roll in.
Nationally more than 100 million ballots were cast leading up to November 3rd. In Georgia, the early voting period saw record-breaking voting turnout with more than 3 million ballots cast.
8:17 p.m. Biden has secured 88 electoral college votes; Trump 55. A total of 270 votes is required to win the presidency, though a total of 538 are up for grabs.
8:10 p.m. Republican Marjorie Greene is declared the winner of Georgia's 14th District.
8:06 p.m. With just over 3 percent of Georgia precincts reporting, special election Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock has 35 percent of votes; Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has 26 percent of votes and fellow party contender Doug Collins has 20 percent.
8:05 p.m. Biden wins The District of Columbia.
8:00 p.m. The Associated Press projects Biden as the winner of Delaware and Maryland, bringing his electoral college vote tally to 16. Trump wins Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama with 22 electoral votes.
7:58 p.m. Trump wins South Carolina.
7:50 p.m. The counting of absentee ballots at State Farm Arena, the state's larges polling center, will be delayed up to four hours due to an early morning pipe burst.
7:45 p.m. Former Vice President Joe Biden wins Virginia.
7:32 p.m. President Donald Trump wins West Virginia.
7:03 p.m. The Associated Press has called President Donald Trump winning Kentucky (8 Electoral College votes) and former Vice President Joe Biden winning Vermont (3 Electoral College votes).
7 p.m. With the exception of polling sites in: Spalding County, Ferguson Elementary in Duluth, Sope Creek Elementary in Cobb County, and Ponce De Leon Library in Atlanta, all others are now closed. Voters who remain in line are permitted to cast a ballot after closing time.
