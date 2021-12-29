ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A string of strong thunderstorms continues to take aim at north Georgia Thursday morning, following severe weather overnight.
Southwest Georgia already saw one possible tornado stemming from this storm system, touching down in Bainbridge Wednesday.
LIVE STORM COVERAGE:
5:27 a.m.: Tornado watch has expired with no severe weather in metro Atlanta. Rain and a few storms will continue with isolated flooding possible.
4:55: Jonesboro Road has been shut down due to continued flooding.
4:32: Severe weather threat has ended for North Georgia. Rain continues which could lead to isolated flooding.
2:52 a.m.: Car stuck in water along I-75 south of Howell Mill Road exit
2:25 a.m.: A tornado watch remains in effect until at least 5 a.m. for metro Atlanta.
1:12 a.m.: Reports of several trees down some on homes along Gaines Ferry Road in Southern Hall County. Over 500 residents have lost power.
11:28 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties. It is in effect until 12 a.m. Thursday morning.
11: 20 p.m. The Chattanooga Department of Public Works announced several road closures. The following Chattanooga roads are closed or have limited access due to flooding or downed trees:
- W 20th at Broad St
- Jersey Pike at Hancock Rd
- Dogwood Dr at Juandale Trail
- 1721 Varner Rd
- 1009 Retro Hughes Rd
- 5588 Little Debbie Pkwy
11:17 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Forsyth, Fulton, Lumpkin, Paulding & Pickens is in effect until 12 a.m. Thursday morning.
10:42 p.m. All of metro Atlanta is under a Tornado Watch until 5 a.m.
10:38 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bartow, Dawson, Gilmer, Gordon and Pickens counties, it is in effect until 11:15 p.m.
10:23 p.m. A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of north Georgia.
9:40 p.m. A Tornado Warning continues in northeast Alabama. The storm is crossing I-59 in Alabama, and may spawn a warning in Chattooga County as it moves east. Even without a tornado warning, this storm could produce strong straight-line winds in the next hour.
9:39 p.m. A Severe T-Storm WARNING has been issued for parts of north Georgia.
8:33 p.m. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Chattooga and Floyd Counties until 11 p.m. Wednesday. The rest of north Georgia has a lower, but not zero, risk of isolated tornadoes, but the risk is higher in the far northwestern part of the state. Storms get to northwest Georgia late this evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.