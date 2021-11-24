ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The jury reached a verdict in the case of the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot to death while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23, 2020.
READ: Travis McMichael found guilty on all counts, Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan guilty of felony murder
FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE
LATEST REACTIONS:
November 24, 2021
A modicum of justice after a horrific act of violence. https://t.co/ZANS2xpP2H— Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 24, 2021
I'm relieved that Ahmaud Arbery's killers have been held accountable and hope this verdict brings some comfort to his family. But let us remember that true justice would be Ahmaud, and every Black American, being able to go for a run without ever facing the threat of violence. https://t.co/WRk7un81t8— Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) November 24, 2021
My statement on the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery trial: pic.twitter.com/tIEtrJZr8f— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 24, 2021
Nothing will bring back Ahmaud, but his family will have some peace knowing the men who killed him will remain behind bars and can never inflict their brand of evil on another innocent soul. pic.twitter.com/PE2StvD4er— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 24, 2021
A jury believed the evidence of their eyes and saw the meanness in the killers’ hearts. May this verdict bring a small measure of peace to #AhmaudArbery’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/pGGQfIcUfX— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 24, 2021
"Today, we can breathe a sigh of relief as fair and impartial justice has been delivered. I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of Ahmaud Arbery. And while no verdict can bring back their loved one. I pray that this moment gives them some measure of closure."
This verdict upholds a sense of accountability, but not true justice.True justice looks like a Black man not having to worry about being harmed—or killed—while on a jog, while sleeping in his bed, while living what should be a very long life.Ahmaud should be with us today.— Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2021
BREAKING: Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Bryan are found GUILTY OF MURDER for shooting and killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23, 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia. They now face life in prison. pic.twitter.com/6O0JRDKHsY— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 24, 2021
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement in reaction to the verdict reached:
“I am grateful the jury has found the three men responsible for the senseless murder of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of their crimes. I am hopeful that this verdict gives Mr. Arbery’s family, and people across America, some level of comfort in knowing that these men are being held accountable for taking the life of an innocent young man.”
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan will remain in the custody of the sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.