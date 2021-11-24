Ahmaud Arbery
Stephen B. Morton/AP

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The jury reached a verdict in the case of the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot to death while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23, 2020.

READ: Travis McMichael found guilty on all counts, Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan guilty of felony murder

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE

LATEST REACTIONS:

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the guilty verdicts in the trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery "reflect our justice system doing its job," but added, "that alone is not enough." Read full statement here
 
Atlanta Mayoral Candidate and City Council President Felicia Moore issued the following statement on the verdict:

"Today, we can breathe a sigh of relief as fair and impartial justice has been delivered. I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of Ahmaud Arbery. And while no verdict can bring back their loved one. I pray that this moment gives them some measure of closure."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement in reaction to the verdict reached: 

“I am grateful the jury has found the three men responsible for the senseless murder of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of their crimes. I am hopeful that this verdict gives Mr. Arbery’s family, and people across America, some level of comfort in knowing that these men are being held accountable for taking the life of an innocent young man.”

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan will remain in the custody of the sheriff.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.