LIVE BLOG: Sec. of State says runoff election running smoothly across Georgia

The eyes of the nation will be on Georgia as a pair of runoff elections will decide the balance of power in Congress.
The election features Democrat Raphael Warnock facing Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, The other election pits incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff, a former congressional aide and journalist. In addition, the race for Georgia Public Service Commission squares Incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Democrat Daniel Blackman.
SPECIAL SECTION: Senate Showdown
More than 3 million Georgia voters have already cast their ballots during the early voting period. Early indicators show Jon Ossoff (49.1) with a slim lead over David Perdue (47.4) while another shows Raphael Warnock (49.4) with a slight edge over Kelly Loeffler (47.2).
LIVE UPDATES:
3:50 p.m. - A judge ordered a Powder Springs precinct to remain open until 7:10 p.m. after an issue getting the machines up and running caused delays. The precinct at the George E. Ford Center, 4181 Atlanta Street, did not start voting until 7:10 a.m.
Elections workers will upload ballot results tonight at the Elections Headquarters on Whitlock Avenue. It is not clear exactly when that will happen.
3:00 p.m. - As the Georgia Senate runoff election enters its final hours, the amount of money that has poured into the state for just the runoff elections is staggering. According to AdImpact, which tracks analytics for advertisement buying, the total money spent on the runoff election stands at $496 million.
Breaking down the data, the Ossoff vs. Perdue race has seen $255 million spent on it while the Warnock vs. Loeffler has seen $241 million spent on the race. Those numbers put the two runoffs as the second and third most expensive senate races of all time behind the 2020 North Carolina Senate race which saw $266 million spent.
However, when you include the primary, general, and runoff elections, the Ossoff vs. Perdue race has seen $404 million spent, while $298 million has been spent on the Warnock vs. Loeffler race.
In total, more than three-quarters of a billion dollars has been spent on the senate races.
2:04 p.m. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the Senate runoff election in Georgia is "running smoothly throughout the state with no reports of long lines" and average wait times of "just 1 minute at polling locations throughout the Peach State."
“After wait times averaging just 2 minutes on November 3rd, Georgia’s election administration is hitting a new milestone for effectiveness and efficiency,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “I have always said that after every election, half the people will be happy and half will be disappointed, but everyone should be confident in the reliability of the results.”
Overall, the Secretary of State's office said no polling locations reported wait times longer than 30 minutes and only one location reported a wait time longer than 20 minutes.
1:45 p.m. - President Trump waded into the Georgia Senate runoff election Tuesday afternoon only to have his claims dismissed by Georgia officials.
Trump tweeted about "reports coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican strongholds for over an hour..." About 20 minutes later, Georgia Secretary of State official Gabriel Sterling responded saying the issue had been resolved "hours ago" and "our office informed the public about it in real time." Sterling told the president, "Sorry you received old intel Mr. President."
And this issue in Columbia Co. was resolved hours ago and our office informed the public about it in real time. The votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr. President. https://t.co/qqGmnIqwsM— Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 5, 2021
The full story can be found here.
12:54 p.m. - Political heavyweights from both parties made their way to Georgia over the last two months hoping to sway voters to their chosen candidates. Senators Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, President Donald Trump, and others took to the stump for Republicans while President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and other Democrats campaigned for Ossoff and Warnock.
CBS46's Rebekka Schramm asked a simple question of voters in Cobb County Tuesday, did it work?
12:30 p.m. - In an Election Day interview with CBS46's Karyn Greer, Democrat Jon Ossoff promised immediate passage of larger $2,000 stimulus checks for coronavirus relief if Georgia voters flip control of the Senate to Democrats. Ossoff told Greer his data team believes the race may come down to just a few thousand votes when all is said and done.
Asked by Greer if the results end up as close as his team thinks, will he challenge the results, Ossoff said he would, "respect the will of the people, and that's what democracy is all about."
Full Interview:
11:40 a.m. - Senator Kelly Loeffler stopped in Sandy Springs for an Election Day push for votes. Senator Loeffler was at Sandy Springs City Hall encouraging voters to turn out. Republicans are counting on a large Election Day turnout to swing the election behind their candidates.
10:50 a.m. - Election officials are asking any voters who have not mailed their absentee ballots to drop off their ballots at a county voter drop box location by 7 p.m. today.
10:00 a.m. - A spokesperson with the Ga. Sec of State’s office tweeted about voting issues in Columbia County: There was a programming error on security keys for some location scanners & poll worker cards. Voting continues backup emergency ballots. Newly programmed keys & cards are being taken to locations via law enforcement.
9:50 a.m. - CBS46’s Sabrina Silva reported on a voting machine that broke down in Gwinnett County. The machine, located at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church, has since been fixed. Voters affected were asked to turn in paper ballots and county officials say their votes will be counted. They say there were no major disruptions.
9:30 a.m. - Two Senate candidates announced locations their candidates will be at this morning. Both campaigns noted the times/locations are subject to change.
Jon Ossoff’s campaign says at 10:30 a.m. he will be near a polling site encouraging voters to head to the polls: Dunbar Neighborhood Center, 477 Windsor St SW, Atlanta, GA 30312.
Reverend Raphael Warnock’s campaign said there are two public events on his schedule today: a voter canvass kickoff at 11:00 a.m. 370 Montgomery St. NE, Marietta GA 30060 and another canvass at 12:00 p.m.: 501 Pulliam St. SW #250, Atlanta, GA 30312
We are waiting to hear from the Republican candidates Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
7:15 a.m. - Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff's campaign has announced that he'll visit the polling location at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center (477 Windsor St) at 10:30 a.m. to thank and encourage voters on Election Day. Please note that all members of the media and the public will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times. Any members of the media or the public who develop symptoms or have been possibly exposed to the virus are not permitted.
7 a.m. - The polls are now open and they'll remain so until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls to be counted. Military and overseas ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will be counted, and absentee voters also have until Friday to fix any problems so their votes can be counted. No ballots, including absentee ballots received in advance of Election Day, can be counted until the polls close.
6 a.m. - The Georgia GOP says it will host an Election Night party in Atlanta for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to rally with supporters and watch election returns. The event is expected to begin at 7 p.m. and both are expected to attend. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have both declined in-person events on Election Day. Their schedules will be released at a later time.
Meanwhile, the candidates finished up strong in Georgia as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was joined by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Savannah on Sunday. President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence both stumped in the state on Monday, with Trump campaigning in Dalton and Pence in Milner, Ga. President-elect Joe Biden also joined Ossoff and Warnock on Monday for an event in Atlanta.
Remember that CBS46 is your election headquarters. Click here for the LATEST information and everything you need to know before hitting the polls!
RELATED CONTENT:
Congressman introduces censure resolution over Trump call to Raffensperger
Trump vows to campaign against Kemp in 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.