ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The last day of 2021 has been anything but ordinary as north Georgia has been plagued by a string of severe weather events and possible tornadoes.
Damage from possible tornado near Temple, GA #gawx @spann pic.twitter.com/f3arDxj7gl— Trev✌ (@TrevorPicciano) December 31, 2021
This is the scene at Veterans Memorial Middle School. Crews are assessing the damage after a storm touched down around 6 this evening. More on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/G9nBA2wkol— Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) January 1, 2022
Insane view of the possible tornado near Covington, Georgia. (via Snapchat). #gawx pic.twitter.com/xRFSfnxSAu— Asa Schlobohm (@SchlobohmAsa) December 31, 2021
6:15 p.m. A tornado warning has been issued for Morgan, Walton, Newton and Cobb Counties.
