Photo by Michael Gibbs

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The last day of 2021 has been anything but ordinary as north Georgia has been plagued by a string of severe weather events and possible tornadoes.  

7:08 p.m. Storm damage reported near Temple.
6:50 p.m. Reports circulated of damage at Veterans Memorial Middle School near Covington.
Covington damage veterans memorial middle school
6:23 p.m. Photos and video show the devastating aftermath of a possible tornado at a Chick-fil-a near Covington.
Photo by Messiah T.

Photo by Messiah T. 

6:15 p.m. A tornado warning has been issued for Morgan, Walton, Newton and Cobb Counties. 

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.