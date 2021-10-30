ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros take the field once again for game 4 of the World Series tonight at Truist Park. 

11:23 p.m.

The energy is palpable at The Battery right now!

11:21 p.m.

How about this stat, Braves fans?!?

11:18 p.m.

Luke Jackson enters the game in the eighth inning for the Braves. They lead 3-2 over the Astros.

11:06 p.m.

Jorge Soler goes deep to left and just like that the Braves lead the Astros 3-2 in the seventh!

11:04 p.m.

Dansby Swanson ties the game at 2-2 with a home run to right field! It's a brand new ballgame at Truist Park!

10:56 p.m.

Another scoreless inning for Tyler Matzek and we head to the seventh inning stretch with a 2-1 Astros lead in Game 4 of the World Series.

10:51 p.m.

Tyler Matzek is now into the game for the Braves.

10:47 p.m.

Travis d'Arnaud strikes out looking with the bases loaded to end the inning. We head to the seventh with the Astros leading the Braves 2-1.

10:41 p.m. 

I think Braves fans like that hit by Austin Riley...

10:41 p.m.

Austin Riley rips an RBI single into left cutting the Astros lead to 2-1! Freeman is on the third, Riley advanced to second on the thrown from left.

10:34 p.m.

A double by Eddie Rosario and a walk by Freddie Freeman means another call to the Astros bullpen! Phil Maton in to pitch now to Ozzie Albies with one out in the bottom of the sixth.

10:20 p.m.

The Braves may be trailing 2-0, but the fans at The Battery are still having a blast! We head to the bottom of the sixth inning.

10:14 p.m.

Chris Martin enters the game for the Braves, relieving Kyle Wright. He will start the top of the sixth inning on the mound.

10:09 p.m.

Ryan Stanek comes into the game for the Astros a pitches another scoreless frame for Houston. We are headed to the top of the sixth inning with the Astros still leading 2-0.

9:57 p.m.

The Astros have inserted pinch hitter Marwin Gonzalez in to the game in the top of the 5th meaning starting pitcher Zack Greinke is done for the night after four scoreless inning pitched.

Gonzalez flied out to left field to end the inning. Astros lead 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth. Astros have stranded nine runners on base tonight. 

9:41 p.m.

In back-to-back innings the Braves have hit into a double play to end the inning. We head to the fourth with the Astros leading 2-0.

9:33 p.m.

We are through 3 1/2 innings with the Astros leading the Braves 2-0 in Game 4 of the World Series.

9:28 p.m.

Whoa. That ball was hammered by Jose Altuve. The Astros second baseman now has 23 career postseason home runs, second all time behind Manny Ramirez.

9:19 p.m.

I mean, if you're gonna go to the ballpark on Halloween weekend, you might as well be a hot dog, right?

9:12 p.m.

What an amazing performance by Kyle Wright. He gets into a bit of a jam in the third, but fights his way out of it with two groundballs to second. That 2 2/3 innings pitched and no earned runs for Wright. Braves bats coming to the plate.

World Series Baseball

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws during the second inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

9:01 p.m.

A couple of hard hit balls by Braves batters, but no runs to show for in the bottom of the second. We head to the third, Astros still lead it 1-0.

8:51 p.m.

Braves fans of all ages are out supporting their hometown Braves!

8:49 p.m.

What a play by Austin Riley! The Braves third baseman saves at least one run with a diving stab of a catch along the third baseline! Wright gets the next batter to groundout and the Braves are coming to bat down 1-0 in the bottom of the second.

8:42 p.m.

Former Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke had a pretty easy first inning for the Astros, giving up a hit to Freddie Freeman. Astros lead 1-0 after the first.

8:39 p.m.

All eyes on Game 4.

8:39 p.m.

Braves come from far and wide to support their team!

8:30 p.m.

And the Braves get out of a big mess in the first! Kyle Wright comes in and gets two huge outs to keep it a one run game. Heading to the bottom of the first, Astros lead 1-0.

8:26 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump has been sighted at Truist Park.

8:26 p.m. 

The Astros get on the board first with an RBI groundout from Carlos Correa. 1-0 Astros with two outs in the first inning.

8:20 p.m.

Well, not quite the start the Braves were hoping for. Dylan Lee loads the bases while only getting one out. A very short start on what is going to be a very interesting night for Braves pitchers.

World Series Baseball

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Lee throws during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

8:11 p.m.

We are officially underway at Truist Park! It's Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves! Enjoy the action!

8:09 p.m.

The Battery is ON FIRE just minutes before first pitch!

8:01 p.m.

History for Braves starter Dylan Lee!

7:54 p.m.

A wonderful tribute coming tonight at Truist Park, as people will pay their respects to Jovita Moore, who lost her life to cancer this past week.

7:48 p.m.

If you missed it, here's a look at the Braves official starting lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

7:37 p.m.

Once again, the weather is less than desirable, but that's not keeping fans away from Truist Park. Check it out!

7:36 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be at Game 4 at Truist Park tonight. And it appears he will be joined by Senate candidate, and former Georgia Football great, Herschel Walker.

6:45 p.m.

Houston Astros player Jason Castro will not be playing in tonight's game. 

6:15 P.M.

Fans cheering on the Atlanta Braves before game 4.

6 P.M.

There's nothing wrong with playing a little baseball before baseball.

5 P.M.

People are already pouring into The Battery Atlanta ahead of tonight's game. 

4:45 P.M

Initially, fans were told they could watch batting practice, but then it was moved to the indoor cages.

4:01 P.M.

Here is the starting lineup for game 4 of the World Series. 

2:12 P.M.

