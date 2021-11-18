Greg McMichael. left, listens to jury selection for the trial of him and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)