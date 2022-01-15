ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — It's time to celebrate Dawgs fans!

Your national champion Georgia Bulldogs are getting a hero's welcome through the streets of Athens Saturday afternoon, and CBS46 is bringing you live coverage of the parade on air and online.

The parade began at 12:30 p.m. with cheering fans sharing their excitement for their favorite team. The celebration starts along Lumpkin Street and will end at Sanford Stadium, which is expected to be packed with fans. Gates will open at noon and the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. A Dawg Walk will start at 1 p.m. from Lumpkin Street to the stadium.

CBS46 has several reporters lined down the streets of Athens to bring you all of the excitement! Follow live coverage of the parade on CBS46 as well as our website, mobile news app, Facebook page and YouTube page starting at noon, as we take you through the entire parade from start to finish.

WATCH DAWG'S PARADE LIVE:

Live updates from the CBS46 team:

Watch the Georgia Bulldogs in the Parade of Champions!

What's better than celebrating the Dawgs? Probably a Dawgs proposal!

CBS46 caught up with former Dawg Juan Daniels who is in Athens for the UGA Bulldogs Parade of Champions

The parade fun doesn't start for another 30 minutes, but these Dawgs fans are lined up and ready to celebrate their Georgia bulldogs

There is a ceremony inside the stadium, in which the university has prohibited CBS46, and several other media outlets, from airing or streaming.

We hope you enjoy the parade! Go Dawgs!

