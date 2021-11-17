ATLANTA (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery resumes Wednesday as attorneys continue to present evidence and collect testimonies before the jury. The state has rested its case and the defense will now make arguments before closing statements take place.
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
Travis McMichael begins to tear up on stand explaining why he shot Ahmaud Arbery saying after he was hit in the head he thought of his son. pic.twitter.com/1EpOEVSuwP— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Travis McMichael after he's parked his vehicle in the chase: This guy something is not right he is dangerous to me. I don’t want to escalate the situation further.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
T. McMichael: I think the police are going to be here at any second and if they can just get here maybe we can catch this guy— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
T. McMichael says he didn't know William Bryan and his truck "just appeared" during the chase of Arbery. My dad is seeing this as well. He’s telling me to go down there. Go down there. To drive the truck down there. I do not. I don’t know what’s going on with this guy.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
T. McMichael: I don’t know what’s going on. The cops are coming is my thought. And I am not going to escalate this any further. (He said he realized shortly after asking his dad if he'd called the cops that he had not called them.)— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Travis McMichael: I said police are on the way, as soon as I said police he turned and ran.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Travis McMichael: When I first talked to him and I pulled up to him and said stop a minute stop a minute I want to talk to you. He looks very angry. Mad. It wasn’t what I was expecting. Clinched teeth, closed brow. He’s mad. It’s not what I expected at all. pic.twitter.com/pJcYBQTbv4— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Travis McMichael when he noticed Arbery running,"He had long strides. He was in great shape. I recognized that run."— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Travis McMichael said his dad ran into the house 2/23/20 and said, "Travis the guy that had been breaking in down the road that just ran by the house, something’s happening...He said something’s happening grab your gun. The first firearm I had that was easily accessible. pic.twitter.com/LuuyeaJICE— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
After this break, the defense is about to question Travis McMichael about the day of the shooting.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
T. McMichael: Seeing him walking around in there nonchalant like that was alarming . I would think anyone normal wouldn’t just be walking around nonchalant....It’s just bold. The way he was acting very bold. Bold move.Wanda Cooper-Jones is shaking her head in the back of court— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Sheffield: What did you think he was doing in the house that night? T. McMichael: I thought he might be stealing. Breaking in and stealing.Explaining why he called 911: I’m not going to chase & investigate someone who may be armed & I don’t have any reason to go into the house— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
T. McMichael on the first night he saw Arbery: I’m assuming this guy’s armed and dad he’s had a stroke a couple months earlier so I’m concerned. Sheffield: Does he have any other health issues? Yes he’s got a busted hip, a total hip replacement. He’s had a couple heart attacks. pic.twitter.com/Qnmhohs7Rv— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
T McMichael talking about the first night he saw Arbery nearly two weeks before the shooting: He’s staying in the shadows trying to avoid being detected. I guess lurking. He’s creeping...He comes out of the shadows. It was obvious that he saw I caught him. I put the lights on him— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Travis McMichael has testified an hour about his training in use of force and de-escalation in the Coast Guard. He is now testifying about neighbors who were in fear of thefts/possible break-ins in Satilla Shores where he lived with his parents.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Travis McMichael talks about using different voice inflection to gain compliance on his former job with the Coast Guard. pic.twitter.com/yDfJb5vtoN— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Sheffield: Did you have a component in your training call use of force?Travis McMichael: Yes. Use of force is to compel compliance in the safest manner possible. pic.twitter.com/Xl3pGX5viR— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Sheffied: How did you feel about crime in your neighborhood?Travis McMichael: I noticed it become to be a problem. It was becoming a common occurrence.He describes neighbors saying they had things stolen or heard of things being stolen and "suspicious persons lurking around." pic.twitter.com/WMHluZcnjy— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
First witness for defense: Travis McMichael takes the stand. He says he wants to tell his side of the story. pic.twitter.com/zsR23AoD7C— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Set up is happening now for tomorrow's prayer vigil outside the Glynn County Courthouse. 100 ministers are expected to attend. pic.twitter.com/OUHUv7ep75— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Kevin Gough in opening statement: Mr. Bryan has a rifle in his house..He leaves it. He walks out the house with a cell phone. That speaks volumes about the intentions of Mr. Bryan pic.twitter.com/b7pLrtWq68— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Kevin Gough opening statements: Mr. Arbery has the opportunity before Mr. Bryan even figures out what’s going on, help, call 911 there’s crazy people chasing after me. He does not do that. pic.twitter.com/MzZ8CObBZ7— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Gough: The evidence would suggest Mr. Bryan hasn’t assumed the worst about anyone. Mr. Arbery has assumed the worst about Mr. Bryan.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Judge denies requests for mistrial and denies motion from defense teams to limit pastors from courtroom. He says jurors have already said they can be impartial during jury selection.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Kevin Gough is standing to call out and document all pastors in the courtroom right now (Black and White). He is again mentioning Jesse Jackson is in court and he isn't a local pastor or serving as a minister in court. Gough is moving again to ask for a mistrial. pic.twitter.com/20FdLScXAD— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
All defendants are being sworn in to possibly testify in their defense. Travis and Greg McMichael's attorneys do not want to disclose if their clients will take the stand or not. They will announce the decision when it comes. pic.twitter.com/Cjp9O8AQZY— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Judge Walmsley denies all defense requests to drop the malice murder and felony murder charges.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Kevin Gough is asking for malice murder and felony murder charges to be dropped for William Bryan.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
The jury doesn't come in until 10am today, but attorneys are going through motions. Travis McMichael's attorney is asking for the Malice Murder charge to be dropped. pic.twitter.com/kABThJuQgd— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
Sheffield says the people sitting with Arbery family represent a "national conversation" for a conviction of the defendants and jurors should not see them and be reminded of the conversation. Dunikoski says there is no evidence that jurors are aware of any "national conversation" pic.twitter.com/d0lloBJpRQ— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 17, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
