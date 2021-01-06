You are the owner of this article.
LIVE BLOG: Twitter locks President Trump's account after DC violence

Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)1

 Drew Angerer

What started out as a routine event of counting the Electoral College votes during a joint session of Congress descended into chaos Wednesday afternoon as protesters and rioters stormed Capitol Hill buildings forcing lockdowns and evacuations of House and Senate members along with the Vice President.

Tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump laid siege to the Capitol for upwards of four hours. The violence took at least one life and President Trump had done little to quell the violence throughout the afternoon and evening. Vice President Mike Pence authorized the National Guard to help quell the violence.

LIVE UPDATES

7:05 p.m. - Twitter has locked the account of President Donald Trump for the next 12 hours or until he removes tweets that "were posted earlier today"that repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.

Twitter said any further violations will "result in the permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account."

7:00 p.m. - Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) published the remarks he was planning to make today in the Senate before it was overtaken by Trump supporters. He also took to Twitter to lambast President Trump and his supporters.

6:35 p.m. - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) just told her members they will reconvene to complete their work in counting the Electoral College ballots after supporters of President Donald Trump violently took over the Capitol building.

"To that end, in consultation with Leader Hoyer and Whip Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use," Pelosi wrote.

Pelosi said, "Today, January 6 - the Feast of Epiphany - let us pray that this  instigation to violence will provide an epiphany for our country to heal." 

6:06 p.m. - As day turns to night in Washington, DC, the dark cloud of thousands of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol has now resulted in at least one death.

According to the Associated Press, a woman who was shot inside the Capitol during the violence died Wednesday evening. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

6:00 p.m. - Officials in Washington declared the U.S. Capitol 'secure' almost four hours after violent pro-Trump mobs stormed the Capitol and occupied the chambers and other parts of the buildings.

5:12 p.m. - Governor Brian Kemp left no doubt about how he felt about the mobs in Washington, DC storming the Capitol. Governor Kemp called the actions of those who stormed the Capitol, a "disgrace and quite honestly, un-American."

Kemp said Georgia had peaceful protests over the summer and the state "did not allow anarchy and will not allow that now in the state of Georgia." Kemp continued saying it was, "unimaginable that we have people in this state and country threatening police offices and breaking into government buildings."

The governor also criticized President Trump and his supporters who repeatedly demanded a special session of the Georgia Legislature be called. "For those calling for a special session, you can now see what that would have looked like," Kemp said.

4:48 p.m. - Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar said she was immediately drawing up Articles of Impeachment against President Trump saying, "We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."

4:28 p.m. - President Donald Trump finally broke his silence on the chaotic scenes at the U.S. Capitol, but still fanned the flames of false charges of election fraud during his recorded speech pushed to his Twitter account. Twitter labeled the tweet from the President as "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence."

The full speech can be seen below.

4:11 p.m. - President-elect  Joe Biden spoke to the nation Wednesday afternoon calling on President Trump to demand an end to the siege of the Capitol.

“I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand and end the siege," Biden said.

The President-elect called on the "mob" to pull back and "allow the work of democracy to go forward."

"Democracy is fragile. And to preserve it requires people of good will, leaders with the courage to stand up, who are devoted not to the pursuit of power ... but to the common good," Biden said.

He finished responding to a shouted question to a reporter asking about his safety saying, "Biden responds to shouted questions: "I am not concerned about my safety, security or the inauguration. The American people are going to stand up now. Enough is enough is enough."

4:10 p.m. - Jon Ossoff has been declared the projected Senator-elect by CBS News and other media outlets. This would turn the Senate over to Democrats and give that party complete control over Capitol Hill and the White House starting in late January.

3:59 p.m. - Unbelievable photos from Washington, DC as Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol.