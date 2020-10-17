TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (CBS46/AP) The Georgia Bulldogs have not lost in Tuscaloosa, Alabama since 1994. They've only played two games at Bryant Denny Stadium since then but the Dawgs have won them both.
Saturday's game comes with several side notes, including the health of Alabama coach Nick Saban. The Southeastern Conference cleared Saban on Saturday to coach in the game after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days.
Georgia enters the game ranked number three, one spot behind the Crimson Tide. Both trail #1 Clemson, who hammered Georgia Tech 73-7 on Saturday.
The last three games played in Tuscaloosa between the two teams have been decided by just six points with Georgia beating Alabama 26-23 in 2007 and 27-25 in 2002. Alabama last won in Tuscaloosa in 1994, when the Tide beat UGA, 29-28.
The last five games have been dominated by Alabama. The Crimson Tide beat UGA in the College Football National Championship Game in 2018 and two SEC Championship Games in 2018 and 2012.
Here is a live blog of tonight's game!
HALFTIME: UGA 24 Alabama 20
0:00 Will Reichard kicks a 52 yard field goal to end the half.
Bama’s Will Reichard nailed a 52-yd FG to make it 24-20 #UGA at the half 🏈 #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 18, 2020
0:23 Stetson Bennett throws a five yard TD pass to Jermaine Burton, capping a 12 play, 66 yard drive to give UGA a 24-17 lead.
Stetson Bennett wasn't gonna miss this one. pic.twitter.com/v99eA2tUP5— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 18, 2020
3:06: Mac Jones completes a 17 yard pass to DeVonta Smith for a TD to cap a six play, 75 yard drive. Alabama 17 UGA 17
After FGs from both teams (Jack Podlesny from 50 YDS out,) Bama scored to tie it up at 17... Jones to DeVonta Smith for a 17-yd TD. Like the past 2, this one’s going to stay close... You’ll have no nails left once it’s over (or alcohol 😹) 🏈 #UGA— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 18, 2020
5:42 Jack Podlesny kicks a 50 yard field goal UGA 17 Alabama 10
9:27 UGA defense bends but doesn't break and forces a 33 yard field goal by Alabama kicker Will Reichard. UGA 14 Alabama 10
14:49 Stetson Bennett delivers an 82 yard pass to James Cook for a TD as the Dawgs take a 14-7 lead. First receiving TD in James Cook's career.
Did y’all just see that?!? 👀👀👀 Bennett to Cook for an 82-yd TD... Dawgs on top 14-7 🏈 #CBS46 #UGA #GoDawgs— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 18, 2020
END OF 1st QUARTER: UGA 7 Alabama 7
1:53: Zamir White runs 10 yards up the gut to put the Dawgs on the board, 7-7. This comes after a 57 yard drive capped by the touchdown run. UGA 7 Alabama 7
On 3rd & 9 — Bennett finds James Cook for the 1st down... It led to Georgia’s first TD or the game... Zamir White ran it in from 10 YDS out... We’re all tied up in T-Town 7-7 🏈 #CBS46 #UGA— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 18, 2020
Touchdown! pic.twitter.com/XRpXNCA2hX— UGA (@universityofga) October 18, 2020
13:17 (1st quarter) Alabama quarterback Mac Jones tosses a 40 year TD pass to John Metchie III as the Crimson Tide take a 7-0 lead. Alabama 7 UGA 0
Stetson Bennett doesn’t do much better... He’s intercepted by Justin Eboigbe... 3 plays later — Jones hits John Metchie for a 40-yd TD (3 plays, 58 YDS, 52 secs) 🏈 Bama up early 7-0 #CBS46 #UGA— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 18, 2020
14:08 (1st quarter) Alabama gets the turnover right back as Stetson Bennett is intercepted by Justin Eboigbe. Tide at the Dawgs 42.
14:46 (1st quarter) UGA gets a quick turnover as Richard LeCoubte picks off a pass from Mac Jones. Dawgs start at the Tide 41.
