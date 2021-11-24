BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery enters day 2 of deliberations. Both the state and defense have rested their case and it will now be up to the jury to decide the verdict, which could come as soon as this week.
The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, can be seen in court alongside their defense team. Bryan Jr., who recorded the infamous cell phone video of the chase down and killing has been in jail since May 21 of 2020. He is also in attendance. All three men charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.
CBS46 reporters Hayley Mason and Zac Summers are following the case live at the Glynn County Courthouse
NEW: Defense attorney for Travis McMichael, one of three convicted of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery — said he is planning to appeal the jury's guilty verdict.@CBS46 pic.twitter.com/fqZnuzhtiF— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) November 24, 2021
Group marching down the streets of Brunswick following guilty verdicts - headed to a mural of #AhmaudArbery @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Rb5BFzbRv9— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
Celebrations outside of Glynn Co Courthouse #AhmaudAubrey @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/icJTJEFigm— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
BREAKING: GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Bryan are found GUILTY OF MURDER for murdering Ahmaud Arbery on February 23, 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/UlavFZMwr1— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 24, 2021
BREAKING: William 'Roddie' Bryan is found GUILTY of 3 counts of FELONY MURDER and will face life in prison. pic.twitter.com/FKztShruZB— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 24, 2021
BREAKING: Greg McMichael is found GUILTY of Felony Murder and will face life in prison. He is guilty on all charges except Malice Murder. pic.twitter.com/LzC9fQdG4q— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 24, 2021
#BREAKING: A verdict has been reached in the case of the three men accused of killing, per CBS News. #AhmaudArbery @cbs46— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
Per pool: The courthouse staff says the jury is about to eat lunch. There is no confirmation on whether they will deliberate during lunch or wait to eat then continue.— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 24, 2021
“I want to introduce them early because there’s a lot of work to be done.” - A grandmother from DeKalb Co awaiting verdict in the trial of the men accused of killing #AhmaudArbery Jury at lunch. It’s unclear if they’re deliberating over lunch, like yesterday. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Rx68pRcIjQ— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
“It is incumbent upon us to wait and be patient.” - Lee Merritt, Arbery Family attorney on if the verdict isn’t reached before Thanksgiving @cbs46 #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/aOzuTSqNUX— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
Ben Crump, Arbery Family attorney, says his confidence is “not shaken” on day two of jury deliberations. #AhmadArberytrial @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/YlbbfBG1FK— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
“We’re here at the end of what we hope will be justice.” - Rev. Al Sharpton as he held the hands of Arbery’s mom and father outside courthouse. #AhmadArbery @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/J2fsUw6nDK— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
Jury watched video of shooting 3 times, listened to 911 call made by Gregory McMichael. They’re heading back into deliberations. @cbs46 #AhmadArbery— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
8:36AM: Day two of jury deliberations in the trial of the killing of #AhmaudArbery is underway. @cbs46— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 24, 2021
BACKGROUND
Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick after he was chased down by Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. The three defendants got into pick up trucks and pursued Arbery, who they believed was a burglar in their neighborhood.
Their encounter ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The men would not be arrested until two months after the incident, when video of the encounter leaked online sparking outrage across social media. Arbery's family argues the killing was racially motivated.
