FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Berry College eagles are back and there's a new edition!
The eagles have returned to their nest but you couldn't tell on Saturday, as the camera was down due to the storms.
But when the video feed was restored, officials noticed the season's first egg!
WATCH the video feed below (can't see the video? Click here)
