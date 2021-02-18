A Cobb County grand jury cleared the officer who shot and killed Vincent Truitt, 17, after a failed traffic stop in July. Dontaye Carter, a spokesperson for the attorneys representing the family of Truitt, confirmed to CBS46 the officer was cleared.

Cobb County Police said Truitt and two other teens were inside a vehicle that refused to stop for police. According to police, a chase ensued down Riverside Parkway into a dead end in Austell. Truitt and the two other teens in the car then got out of the car and tried to run away. That’s when police said Truitt pulled out a gun and officers shot him twice in the back.

The teen’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy in October and since then calls from the family and friends of Truitt have grown for something to be done about the shooting death.

“I am hurt, disappointed and yes angry because my life will never be the same because of this callous, trigger-happy antics of a police officer,” said Truitt’s grandmother in late October. “Cobb County you are hereby on notice. The eyes of this community, the state, the country and ultimately the world will look upon you…”

The family’s attorneys, Gerald A. Griggs and Maria Banjo, said in late 2020 an independent investigation revealed Truitt didn’t use the weapon “in an offensive manner.”

MORE COVERAGE: