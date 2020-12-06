WATCH LIVE:
Two senate candidates are slated to go head-to-head in a televised debate Sunday night.
Senator Kelly Loeffler and Reverend Warnock are scheduled to debate at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Public Broadcast Studio.
Viewers can watch tonight’s debate on Atlanta’s Peachtree TV.
According to debate officials, “Jon Ossoff is confirmed to participate in the debate taking place at 5 p.m., but at this time, Senator David Perdue has declined.”
Jon Ossoff campaign released the following statement: “It’s gonna be me and an empty podium; David Perdue is pleading the fifth. If David Perdue doesn't want to answer questions in public and debate his opponent, that's fine, he just shouldn't run for reelection to the United States Senate.”
CBS46 reached out to Senator Perdue’s office for a comment.
Debate organizers said Jon Ossoff will take moderator questions at 5 p.m.
Reverend Warnock’s campaign reported he will lay out his vision for all Georgians.
“Loeffler will falsely attack Reverend Warnock and dodge key questions about her record of failure and conflicts of interest,” according to a campaign statement from Rev. Warnock.
CBS46 has reached out to each campaign for a comment ahead of Sunday night's debate.
