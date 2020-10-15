ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp, along with other political leaders, announced Thursday the approval of his health care plan by the federal government.
The governor was flanked by several members of the legislature, Senator Kelly Loeffler, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma.
Kemp said the new plan will be called Georgia Pathways and have multiple access points for users. He said it wasn't an expansion of Meidcaid because that was, "too expensive." Kemp said the plan will put insurance cards in the hands of hard-working Georgians who need them.
