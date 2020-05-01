ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Ever dreamed of living like Tyler Perry or like Oprah when she would visit the media mogul? Well, now you can.
"We’re standing in what was known as the Oprah room because Oprah Winfrey used to stay here," said businessman and evangelist David Turner. "Tyler designed this room specifically for her to make her feel very comfortable. We’re selling off all the furniture and letting people have a piece of history if they’d like to.”
#Exclusive @tylerperry's ex Paces Ferry Mansion has sold!Details on how you can buy the incredible furniture and who the new #celebrity owner's are. Details @cbs46 tonight #Atlanta #TylerPerry #entertainment #hollywood pic.twitter.com/hENlsV1DYD— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) May 1, 2020
Perry built, created, and furnished the mansion that sits at 4110 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings. It was sold to current owner David Turner fully furnished.
“Tyler Perry is so talented and every room he uniquely designed the carpets, the furniture, there is over $4 million worth of furniture in this place that he hand picked and selected,” said David.
“Welcome to Tyler Perry’s old office," said David while showing CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy some of the unique rooms. "Where he has a two story library in the office with a huge ceiling and that’s a red lalique crystal chandelier, that chandelier is worth over $100,000, a circular staircase and a gorgeous gorgeous desk and furnishings, got a great Zebra theme this is a $50,000 rug.”
The mansion has been on the market since June 2019 and CBS46 can reveal exclusively, it has now been sold.
David said it was sold for around the same amount he paid for it, $17.5 million and will have new celebrity owners.
“We’ve sold the mansion and you’re going to have special new people coming to Atlanta but we can’t say who that is yet.”
To buy and view Tyler Perry's amazingly crafted furniture, you may only do so by appointment. Contact Jennifer at 4703126733 or JTurner@DTIM.org.
