Hand holds test tube for Coronavirus 2019-nCOV analysis.

Hand holds test tube for Coronavirus 2019-nCOV analysis.

 vchal

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Dr. Chirag Patel, Wellstar Health System AVP and Medical Director of Population Health, sits down with CBS46’s Mike Dunston to answer questions about coronavirus and its spread into Georgia.

Click here to join the conversation!

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.