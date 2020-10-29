LIVE STREAM & UPDATES: Over 1 million without power as Zeta tears through area

LIVE STREAMING COVERAGE:
LIVE: Tropical Storm Zeta blew into the area early Thursday morning bringing with it heavy, flooding rains and high winds that are toppling trees and leaving tens of thousands in the dark.
NOTE: We will continue our live streaming coverage here after 7 a.m.
7:39 a.m. - New numbers coming in show more than 1 million residents across metro Atlanta and north/central Georgia are without power.
7:25 a.m. - Law enforcement is asking all drivers to remember if you get to a traffic light that is out, treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. Numerous trees remain down across the area and power/internet is out for hundreds of thousands across the area.
7:14 a.m. - CBS46's Rebekka Schramm has confirmed a Cherokee County man died after a tree fell onto his mobile home overnight. Rebekka is headed to the scene to gather more information about exactly what happened.
#BREAKING: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died after a tree fell onto his mobile home overnight. I'm headed to the scene. @cbs46 #StormModeCBS46 #WakeUpATL #Zeta— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) October 29, 2020
7:02 a.m. - The number of power outages being reported to Georgia Power have slowed ever so slightly. After eclipsing 500,000 at the bottom of the last hour, the current total stands at 573,472. Power crews are slowly starting to get out into the region to begin assessing the situation. Countless trees are down across most counties in north Georgia and metro Atlanta. Even with daylight emerging, please use extreme caution if you have to get out on the roadways this morning.
6:31 a.m. - The power outage numbers continue to climb with numbers eclipsing 530,898 from Georgia Power alone. Please stay safe and stay home if at all possible this morning.
6:07 a.m. - More than 500,000 customers are now without power, per Georgia Power. Crews will not be able to begin assessing the problems until sustained winds drop, so power may remain out for some for many hours today. Here's when the power went out at CBS46.
5:55 a.m. - Our station took a power hit a few minutes ago, but everything is on the air and everyone is fine.
5:38 a.m. - Over 400,000 now without power across Georgia as Zeta continues to roar across the area.
5:36 a.m. - Roads are closed across most counties in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. As we said before, if you don't need to be on the roads, please stay at home and stay safe.
5:30 a.m. - PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADS IF NOT ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY.
5:18 a.m. - The city of Brookhaven is reporting more than 10,000 customers without power and officials responding to multiple reports of trees and power lines down. Overall, Ga. Power says 340,715 customers are without power.
The National Weather Service said the strongest winds will move into northeast Georgia over the next two hours. A 54 miles per hour wind gust was reported in Druid Hills, according to the NWS.
As of 5:00am, approximately 10,000 Brookhaven residents are without power. Officers also responding to wires and trees down across roadways. We encourage residents to avoid or delay driving until the storm has passed. Subscribe to real-time alerts at: https://t.co/6RSIHT1ZVM. pic.twitter.com/pCmuFBK324— Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGA_PD) October 29, 2020
5:06 a.m. - The National Weather Service said trees are being reported down in every county across north Georgia. Power outages are up to 270,096 per Georgia Power. Here's a look at how just part of the Georgia Power outages look right now.
4:54 a.m. - The power outages keep coming. Georgia Power now says more than 225,000 people have lost power across 1,680 outages in Georgia.
4:52 a.m. - Multiple traffic problems are being reported across the area. Click here for the latest updates and how to find alternate routes.
4:50 a.m. - Zeta has weakened into a tropical storm and the system no longer has an eye structure, CBS46's Ella Dorsey said. The system is moving very fast and it could be exiting the area by late morning and believe it or not, we may have sunshine by this afternoon.
4:48 a.m. - Georgia Power reports at least 183,000 customers are now without power in north Georgia.
4:30 a.m. - More than 100,000 Georgia Power customers are without power as of 4:30 a.m. as high winds from Tropical Storm Zeta continue to knock down trees and power lines across the area.
4:00 a.m. - Over 60,000 customers are currently without service in metro Atlanta and about 5,000 offline in a pocket near Columbus. Those numbers are expected to increase dramatically as the morning wears on.
There's also reports of numerous trees down in multiple locations across metro Atlanta. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
MAIN THREATS FROM ZETA:
- WINDS: 30-40mph winds GUSTS TO 70. Trees WILL come down.
- HEAVY RAIN: Current models predicting 1-3".
- ISOLATED TORNADOES: There is currently a tornado watch SOUTH to the south of the Atlanta area.
