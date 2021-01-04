Against the backdrop of a call where he asked Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” votes to help him overturn the certified results, President Donald Trump returns to the state for a rally, ostensibly to stump for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
President Trump’s call with Secretary Raffensperger was obtained Sunday by multiple media outlets. During the call, Trump said to Raffensperger, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.” Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, pushed back against Trump saying, ““President Trump, we’ve had several lawsuits, and we’ve had to respond in court to the lawsuits and the contentions. We don’t agree that you have won."
Trump lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden, who was also in the Peach State rallying support for Democratic Senate Candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.
Trump made other conspiratorial and false claims during the call and since then has drawn scorn from a bipartisan group of political leaders. The call was the latest step in the unprecedented effort by the sitting president to overturn election results based on a false belief that he was the actual winner of the 2020 General Election.
After the call’s release, Trump reportedly considered canceling the rally in Dalton, Georgia Monday night. Aides convinced Trump to go ahead with the rally and said he could use the time to make his claims of election fraud.
However, Republicans expressed concern the president will use the time at the rally for his personal grievances instead of rallying support for Loeffler and Perdue. Turnout among some areas of Republicans may have declined when compared to the general election, partially as a result of the president’s lies and false claims.
“What we’ve seen also is a difference in the turnout models depending on Congressional district and counties in the state so far, in large part driven, by the continuing misinformation and disinformation concerning the value of people’s vote in this state,' said Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office Monday. “The secretary wants me to make clear, everybody’s vote is going to count and everybody’s vote did count.”
The infighting shows the challenges for Republicans looking to hold onto the two Senate seats. If Democrats Warnock and Ossoff prevail, Democrats will control both chambers of Congress and the White House for the first time since 2010. If Republicans can hold onto at least one seat, they maintain control of the Senate and can likely thwart most of President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda and nominees if they so choose.
