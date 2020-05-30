LIVE UPDATES: APD Enforcing 9 P.M. Curfew

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A burning police car is seen during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Less than 24 hours after demonstrations turned biolent in the streets of downtown Atlanta, a large law enforcement presence and the Georgia National Guard are deployed across the area to try to keep the peace.
9 p.m. Atlanta goes under a 9 p.m. curfew. In an effort to clear demonstrators from the streets police have released tear gas in the downtown area.
8:04 p.m. In accordance with Mayor Bottoms' curfew, MARTA will suspend all rail, bus, streetcar, paratransit services and all 38 stations will close at 9 p.m.
Riders should board their last train by 8:30 p.m.
Due to Mayor Bottoms' executive order establishing a citywide curfew at 9 p.m., trains will be ending service early tonight until further notice. The last departures are as follows: Indian Crk 8:40 p.m., H.E. Holmes 8:41 p.m., Vine Cty 8:2... https://t.co/pD7wzbft2G
"MARTA prioritizes the safety of our customers and employees. As protests continue in Atlanta and in cities across the country, transit service has been interrupted. MARTA Police Officers are stationed throughout the system to help ensure the safety and security of customers," read a statement from the transit authority.
All transit services will resume Sunday morning as scheduled given there are no impediments on the road or trackway.
7:47 p.m. Congressman John Lewis reminds protesters that the way of violence is not the path that leads to justice.
I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness. Justice has, indeed, been denied for far too long. Rioting, looting, and burning is not the way. Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote. Be constructive, not destructive. https://t.co/YbB14dgzr9
6:30 p.m. "This was a highly calculated terrorist organization," said Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields of those who disrupted peaceful protest by sparking looting, destruction, and vandalism of the city from the downtown area to Buckhead.
Allowing zero chances for her officers to be injured, she added that she is ready to make arrests if and when things take a turn for the worst Saturday night.
6:00 p.m. Mayor Bottoms issues a city-wide curfew through an Executive Order after a night of rioting left a trail of destruction throughout the city. Curfew begins at 9 p.m. and ends at sunrise Sunday.
5 p.m. Atlanta Police joins forces with 20 other local law enforcement agencies to protect vulnerable businesses districts and retail centers including Atlantic Station, Camp Creek Marketplace, Greenbriar Mall, Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Ponce City Market, The Mall West End.
“I’m incredibly proud of our officers for showing professionalism and restraint, allowing protestors to voice their valid concerns,” said Chief Erika Shields. “We were patient. But we will not allow these protests to devolve into the destruction of property or placing the safety or our officers in jeopardy. We will make additional arrests and we are grateful to the assistance we are receiving from our partner agencies.”
4 p.m. Gov. Kemp issued an Executive Order deploying as many as 1,500 National Guard troops throughout the city to maintain order and and address hotspots of illegal activity an in anticipation of more protest.
12 p.m. Mayor Bottoms issued a statement after accessing damage caused in the downtown area including streets surrounding the CNN Center that now lay littered with glass, remnants of charred vehicles and several businesses defaced by looters.
"We know our citizens are angry. We are angry and we want justice. If we are to enact change in this nation, I implore everyone to channel their anger and sorrow into something more meaningful and effective through non-violent activism. What started out as a peaceful demonstration, quickly turned into mayhem and unnecessary destruction, and ultimately an assault on businesses that are already struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."
1 a.m. Droves of looters descended upon Buckhead, breaching security at Phipps Plaza, Target and Lenox Square.
Atlanta Police worked to qualm the chaos as multiple shots rang out and cars came to a halt on Peachtree Road.
12 a.m. At the request of Mayor Bottoms, Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for Fulton County to activate as many as 500 Georgia Guard troops to protect people and property in Atlanta.
