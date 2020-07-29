WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) down the East Front Steps of the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Congressman John Lewis' body began his final trek out of Washington, DC Wednesday morning en route to Atlanta to lie in state at the Georgia Capitol before a final funeral and his burial.
CBS46 will be live from multiple locations as Congressman Lewis' body arrives in Atlanta and makes its way to the state capitol. We will be providing live updates throughout the day online and on the air as Georgia begins to pay its final respect.
LIVE UPDATES:
11:30 A.M. - As we await the arrival of Congressman Lewis' body at Dobbins Air Base, here's a list of roads that will be closed over the next 24-36 hours as Georgia pays its final respects to Congressman Lewis.
11:00 A.M. - Congressman Lewis' body is expected to arrive at Dobbins Air Base between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. CBS46 will be live on the air and on all digital platforms when this happens and as the casket makes its way to the Georgia Capitol to lie in state Wednesday afternoon and evening.
10:45 A.M. - Photos from Congressman John Lewis leaving Capitol Hill for a final time before heading back to Atlanta Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) down the East Front Steps of the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime US Representative John Lewis(D-GA), who died July 17, is carried down the stairs as it departs the US Capitol after lying in state in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) down the East Front Steps of the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) down the East Front Steps of the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) down the East Front Steps of the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: The casket of civil rights icon, the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is carried down the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol by a military honor guard as it departs after lying in state on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Lewis's body will be flown to Georgia where he will lie in state at the Capitol. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime US Representative John Lewis, who died July 17, is carried down the stairs as it departs the US Capitol after lying in state in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. (Photo by ERIN SCOTT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIN SCOTT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrive to watch as the casket with the remains of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is carried from the US Capitol building July 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Michael Collins, Rep. John Lewis' long time Chief of Staff, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) embrace after the casket with the remains of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is carried from the U.S. Capitol building July 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak after the casket with the remains of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is carried from the U.S. Capitol building July 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) and other lawmakers look on as the casket with the remains of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is carried from the U.S. Capitol building July 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Friends and family of civil rights icon, the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) arrive to see his casket depart the U.S. Capitol after lying in state on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Lewis's body will be flown to Georgia where he will lie in state at the Capitol. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) from the U.S. Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime US Representative John Lewis(D-GA), who died July 17, is carried to a waiting hearse as it departs the US Capitol after lying in state in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: The casket of civil rights icon, the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is placed in a hearse at the U.S. Capitol by a military honor guard as it departs after lying in state on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Lewis's body will be taken to Georgia where he will lie in state at the Capitol. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard walk away after placing the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into a hearse outside the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker - Pool/Getty Images)
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime US Representative John Lewis(D-GA), who died July 17, is loaded into a waiting hearse as it departs the US Capitol after lying in state in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. (Photo by ERIN SCOTT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIN SCOTT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - JULY 29: The hearse containing the remains of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., passes in front of the Supreme Court after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A hearse carrying the casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) departs the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Congressman John Lewis leaves Washington, DC a final time
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) down the East Front Steps of the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime US Representative John Lewis(D-GA), who died July 17, is carried down the stairs as it departs the US Capitol after lying in state in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) down the East Front Steps of the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) down the East Front Steps of the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) down the East Front Steps of the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: The casket of civil rights icon, the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is carried down the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol by a military honor guard as it departs after lying in state on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Lewis's body will be flown to Georgia where he will lie in state at the Capitol. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime US Representative John Lewis, who died July 17, is carried down the stairs as it departs the US Capitol after lying in state in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. (Photo by ERIN SCOTT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIN SCOTT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrive to watch as the casket with the remains of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is carried from the US Capitol building July 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Michael Collins, Rep. John Lewis' long time Chief of Staff, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) embrace after the casket with the remains of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is carried from the U.S. Capitol building July 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak after the casket with the remains of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is carried from the U.S. Capitol building July 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) and other lawmakers look on as the casket with the remains of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is carried from the U.S. Capitol building July 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Friends and family of civil rights icon, the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) arrive to see his casket depart the U.S. Capitol after lying in state on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Lewis's body will be flown to Georgia where he will lie in state at the Capitol. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) from the U.S. Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime US Representative John Lewis(D-GA), who died July 17, is carried to a waiting hearse as it departs the US Capitol after lying in state in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: The casket of civil rights icon, the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is placed in a hearse at the U.S. Capitol by a military honor guard as it departs after lying in state on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Lewis's body will be taken to Georgia where he will lie in state at the Capitol. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A military honor guard walk away after placing the flag-draped casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into a hearse outside the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker - Pool/Getty Images)
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime US Representative John Lewis(D-GA), who died July 17, is loaded into a waiting hearse as it departs the US Capitol after lying in state in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. (Photo by ERIN SCOTT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIN SCOTT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - JULY 29: The hearse containing the remains of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., passes in front of the Supreme Court after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A hearse carrying the casket of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) departs the United States Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. After lying in state at the Capitol, the body of Lewis will go to Atlanta, Georgia where he will lie in repose at the State Capitol ahead of Thursday's funeral service. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
9:00 A.M. - Congressman John Lewis' casket left the Capitol Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. on the way to Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland. The body was scheduled to arrive at JBA around the same time as President Donald Trump who is leaving the DC area as well Wednesday morning. The flight with Lewis' casket will leave JBA and head to Dobbins Air Base in Marietta, Georgia where it is tentatively scheduled to land in the 11 a.m. hour.
