ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Congressman John Lewis' body began his final trek out of Washington, DC Wednesday morning en route to Atlanta to lie in state at the Georgia Capitol before a final funeral and his burial.

CBS46 will be live from multiple locations as Congressman Lewis' body arrives in Atlanta and makes its way to the state capitol. We will be providing live updates throughout the day online and on the air as Georgia begins to pay its final respect.

LIVE UPDATES:

11:30 A.M. - As we await the arrival of Congressman Lewis' body at Dobbins Air Base, here's a list of roads that will be closed over the next 24-36 hours as Georgia pays its final respects to Congressman Lewis.

11:00 A.M. - Congressman Lewis' body is expected to arrive at Dobbins Air Base between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. CBS46 will be live on the air and on all digital platforms when this happens and as the casket makes its way to the Georgia Capitol to lie in state Wednesday afternoon and evening.

10:45 A.M. - Photos from Congressman John Lewis leaving Capitol Hill for a final time before heading back to Atlanta Wednesday.

9:00 A.M. - Congressman John Lewis' casket left the Capitol Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. on the way to Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland. The body was scheduled to arrive at JBA around the same time as President Donald Trump who is leaving the DC area as well Wednesday morning. The flight with Lewis' casket will leave JBA and head to Dobbins Air Base in Marietta, Georgia where it is tentatively scheduled to land in the 11 a.m. hour.

