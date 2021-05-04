ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For a second straight day, severe storms are moving through north Georgia, leaving in their wake downed trees, flooding, and more damage.
Download the CBS46 mobile app to stay current on weather and traffic updates.
LIVE UPDATES:
9:50 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lamar, Monroe and Upson counties, effective until 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
9:28 p.m. Parts of Collier Drive in northwest Atlanta are closed due to a downed tree. Avoid area as crew members work to clear the debris. Officials say at least one pole transformer fell on the roadway and a utility line is spilt.
9:15 p.m. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported that they are currently experiencing several delays including:
- arrival delays for airborne aircraft an average of 31 minutes (and decreasing)
- departure delays an average of 34 minutes (and increasing)
9:00 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued for Coweta, Fayette, Meriwether, Pike & Spalding counties, effective until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
8:33 p.m. Several roadways in Lumpkin county are closed due to downed power lines and trees in the area. The Lumpkin County Road Department says they are working on clearing debris from these roads, but the roads will not be opened until the power lines are removed.
- Old Dahlonega Highway: Closed between Pony Lake Road and Charlie Jackson Road. It is anticipated that the road will be open to traffic by midnight.
- Old Ledford Road: The whole road is closed. It is anticipated that the road will be open by mid-morning tomorrow.
- Pecks Road: The whole road is closed. It is anticipated that the road will be open by mid-morning tomorrow.
7:53 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Meriwether and Troup counties is in effect until 8:30 p.m. tonight.
6:46 p.m. Norcross Police Department says a tree down at Holcomb Bridge Road and Queens Court is causing power outages in the area. Crew are working to clear the scene.
5:46 p.m. Accident on I-85 south near GA-400 in Fulton County is causing major delays for commuters in the area. Crews working to clear the scene.
4:48 p.m. Georgia EMC reported 2,253 power outages in Georgia, while Georgia Power reported 7,396 power outages throughout the state.
4:39 p.m. Crews are working to clear the 500 block of Woodmore Court in Sandy Springs after a tree fell across the roadway.
3:55 p.m. Cobb County DOT reported that Circle 75 Pkwy has been reopened after a tree fell across the roadway.
3:46 p.m. Tractor trailer went off the road on I-75 north before Hwy 92 in Acworth causing delays for commuters in the area. Crews are working to clear the scene.
3:26 p.m. Power outage reported at the intersection of Colewood and River Valley in Sandy Springs. Police and firefighters are on scene. Intersection is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.