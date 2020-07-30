ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Multiple U.S. Presidents and other distinguished leaders will gather at Ebenezer Baptist Church this morning to pay their final respects to Civil Rights icon John Lewis, who will be laid to rest Thursday afternoon.

Presidents Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will be in attendance Thursday at the final service for Congressman Lewis. President Obama is expected to give the eulogy for the late Civil Rights leader. By the end of the day, Obama will have eulogized Lewis, Congressman Elijah Cummings, and Senator John McCain.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are not expected to be at the services for Lewis on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES:

COVERAGE STARTS AT 10 A.M.

9:30 a.m. - People have gathered outside the church to watch the service on a large screen with hundreds expected. Inside the church, people are still passing by the casket in advance of Thursday morning's service.

The burial is expected to take place around 2 p.m. Thursday.

8:00 a.m. - Congressman John Lewis' hearse left the Georgia State Capitol en route to Ebenezer Baptist just before 8 a.m. The hearse arrived at Ebenezer shortly afterwards and the casket was taken inside the church where it remains until the end of today's service.