An honour guard, followed by members of Georgias Black Caucus, carries the casket of late Senator and Civil Rights leader John Lewis from the State Capitol in Atlanta on July 30, 2020 on the day of his funeral. (Photo by ALYSSA POINTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Multiple U.S. Presidents and other distinguished leaders will gather at Ebenezer Baptist Church this morning to pay their final respects to Civil Rights icon John Lewis, who will be laid to rest Thursday afternoon.
Presidents Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will be in attendance Thursday at the final service for Congressman Lewis. President Obama is expected to give the eulogy for the late Civil Rights leader. By the end of the day, Obama will have eulogized Lewis, Congressman Elijah Cummings, and Senator John McCain.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are not expected to be at the services for Lewis on Thursday.
LIVE UPDATES:
COVERAGE STARTS AT 10 A.M.
9:30 a.m. - People have gathered outside the church to watch the service on a large screen with hundreds expected. Inside the church, people are still passing by the casket in advance of Thursday morning's service.
The burial is expected to take place around 2 p.m. Thursday.
8:00 a.m. - Congressman John Lewis' hearse left the Georgia State Capitol en route to Ebenezer Baptist just before 8 a.m. The hearse arrived at Ebenezer shortly afterwards and the casket was taken inside the church where it remains until the end of today's service.
PHOTOS: Cong. Lewis' body arrives to lie in state at Georgia Capitol
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Members of the joint services military honor guard carry the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) to the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: People watch as the hearse carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) arrives at the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: People watch as the hearse carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) arrives at the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Members of the joint services military honor guard wait for the arrival of the hearse carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) at the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms (2nd L), Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady, Marty Kemp watch as members of the joint services military honor guard carry the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Members of the joint services military honor guard carry the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) to the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: People watch as the hearse carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) arrives at the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms (2nd L), Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady, Marty Kemp arrive to watch as members of the joint services military honor guard carry the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Members of the joint services military honor guard carry the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) to the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms (2nd L), Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady, Marty Kemp watch as members of the joint services military honor guard carry the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms (2nd L), Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady, Marty Kemp watch as members of the joint services military honor guard carry the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Family members follow behind as members of the joint services military honor guard carry the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Members of the joint services military honor guard carry the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) to the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 29: Members of the joint services military honor guard carry the casket of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) to the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rep. John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Rep. Lewis was a civil rights pioneer, contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral on Thursday and former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service, according to sources familiar with the former presidents' plans.
