ATLANTA (CBS46) — A winter storm is moving into North Georgia and the upper portion of the state is expecting freezing rain, wind and snow over the next 24 hours.

Here's what is being reported so far:

This is a photo of a downed tree on a home in the Neely Farm subdivision in Peachtree Corners.

We have compiled a photo gallery from across North Georgia as snow, ice and high winds continue to cause problems across the region.

Here's a photo of a family's gazebo that collapsed in southeast Pickens County near Ball Ground. Robert sent this in and said winds are gusting 40 mph near his home.

A woman was briefly trapped after part of a tree fell on her home in west Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Gwinnett County is seeing some snow and slush on Sunday morning.

Hall County was one of the first places to see significant snow in the early morning hours of Jan. 16.

