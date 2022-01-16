ATLANTA (CBS46) — A winter storm is moving into North Georgia and the upper portion of the state is expecting freezing rain, wind and snow over the next 24 hours.
Please send your weather photos and/or video to news@cbs46.com. Don't forget to tell us where the photos and/or video was shot and by who. Or, tag us on social media!
Here's what is being reported so far:
This is a photo of a downed tree on a home in the Neely Farm subdivision in Peachtree Corners.
We have compiled a photo gallery from across North Georgia as snow, ice and high winds continue to cause problems across the region.
Strong winds are bringing trees and powerlines down across the area. Stay away from powerlines and if you are traveling (though discouraged), remember to treat all traffic lights that are out as all-way stops. pic.twitter.com/XzHCiv1L8b— Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (@AFCEMA) January 16, 2022
Here is the cause for the outage on Ben Hill Rd and surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/3DX3S7y0J6— East Point (@cityofeastpoint) January 16, 2022
We are starting to see a combination of freezing rain and higher wind gusts (40-50+ mph) in NE GA and parts of the metro. This will lead to more trees and powerlines falling across the area. Please use caution and NEVER drive over or attempt to move fallen powerlines. #gawx— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 16, 2022
Reporter @toricooper was live this morning from #GwinnettCounty where it looks like they have a mixture of snow and ice. Let us know what it is doing in your area! Latest forecast >> https://t.co/5qjMsCem0k pic.twitter.com/IUIzvQ12Yf— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
Here's a photo of a family's gazebo that collapsed in southeast Pickens County near Ball Ground. Robert sent this in and said winds are gusting 40 mph near his home.
@Ella__Dorsey 14th St Looking West @HotelMidtownATL : Volume up to hear the 💨 pic.twitter.com/lqQiFRu9tS— Ricky McGee (@McGeeRicky7) January 16, 2022
Snow in Gainesville Georgia! Winds were so strong in the early hours. Took down our windmill. @cbs46 @Ella__Dorsey @HarrisCBS46 pic.twitter.com/ibjZWTD2du— Laura Henderson (@LauraHender2015) January 16, 2022
@cbs46 @Ella__Dorsey Already have a dusting in north Gwinnett! Bring on the snow, my kids are dying for more! pic.twitter.com/3VTDzVaHPL— Chris Puckett (@chripuck) January 16, 2022
GWINNETT CO: Snow, mainly on the grass on I-985 at Thompson Mill Rd. in Buford. Road temps are ABOVE freezing here right now. @cbs46 #StormMode pic.twitter.com/6XpiaEsOPR— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) January 16, 2022
Potential Ice accumulation today has LOWERED in the last several model runs. Still, East GA will see enough to cause slick roadways. I would still recommend staying off the roads today.And tonight, with a hard freeze, black ice is very likely. DO NOT drive after sunset. pic.twitter.com/CHP9NKFqNU— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 16, 2022
HALL CO: More snow on I-985 at Athens Hwy where road temps are freezing. Be careful! @cbs46 #StormMode pic.twitter.com/uExFhFPNjv— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) January 16, 2022
LUMPKIN CO: Seeing snow on the ground on SR-60 at Chestatee St. Road temps are also freezing here. Be careful! @cbs46 #StormMode pic.twitter.com/ALQ5GmT4NH— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) January 16, 2022
GWINNETT COUNTY SNOW: Seeing at least 2 inches of snow on the ground and on cars, very slushy, at least 30 mile per hour winds, temperatures in the 30’s and I’m already monitoring some power outages in the county. Stay off the roads if you can! @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/bTindxxiNl— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 16, 2022
#RightNow: A rain/snow mix coming down in Gainesville, Hall County, GA. I’ll have live reports starting at 7 AM on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/LvFwtehfgn— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) January 16, 2022
I legitimately haven’t seen snow that sticks to the ground in probably 8 or 9 years. Tomorrow should be beautiful ❄️ #SouthernLiving pic.twitter.com/YfLNp7G3Ap— Callie Goodwin (@CallieGoodwin) January 16, 2022
Our first weather related incident of the weekend. Tree down blocking the entire roadway on Chamblee Dunwoody Rd at Nerine Cir. Public Works is enroute. @DunwoodyGA pic.twitter.com/bMsFs1ptsU— Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) January 16, 2022
@BMonahanWSB @NWSAtlanta @cbs46 @NorthGeorgiaWX still coming down at Vogel State Park!! pic.twitter.com/AEZ6jsXY7u— Todd Peugh (@Tp1020) January 16, 2022
@NorthGeorgiaWX @JustinWx @NWSAtlanta @BradNitzWSB Cleveland, Ga : 4:13 AM❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/AskkFwhVbT— Alex Medley (@Alex_Medleyy) January 16, 2022
@NWSAtlanta @RadarOmega @RyanBeesleyFox5 @Ella__Dorsey @BradNitzWSB @ChrisHolcomb This is Hwy 441 at the intersection of GA HWY 17 pic.twitter.com/bq933M0Tqi— Bill (Severe Radar Watchers) (@severeweatherw1) January 16, 2022
Just me somewhere in Georgia with no visible roads and no snow plows in sight @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/EF87aiL64e— excuse me? mommy? sorry... mommy? sorry... mommy? (@2lui52) January 16, 2022
@NWSAtlanta more from Flowery Branch 🌬️🌨️❄️ #GAwx pic.twitter.com/v6t9vxCSgU— Nova (@10UnderMilkyWay) January 16, 2022
Braselton. Started at about 3:20 AM. #gawx pic.twitter.com/3XF5vg9HHP— Brian Smart (@Planner_Brian) January 16, 2022
@NWSAtlanta @NWSGSP More from Rabun Gap GA #gawx #GaWxCond pic.twitter.com/wBIx7u5pFs— Bill (Severe Radar Watchers) (@severeweatherw1) January 16, 2022
Update in Dahlonega, wet snow and wind already causing problems...just listen to that tree fall!!! Yikes. #gawx pic.twitter.com/mtlV6LZPaS— North Georgia Weather ❄️️ (@NorthGeorgiaWX) January 16, 2022
@NorthGeorgiaWX Vogel pic.twitter.com/IXBiTEo9J6— Todd Peugh (@Tp1020) January 16, 2022
Slush is beginning to accumulate as giant flakes mix with rain and the temps plummet in NW Cherokee county, GA @NorthGeorgiaWX @SCweather_wx @JustinWx ❄️ pic.twitter.com/6zsXSIa7kc— Adam (@as1r0) January 16, 2022
