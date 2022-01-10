INDIANAPOLIS (CBS46) -- The day has finally come. Georgia. Alabama. One game for a nation title. We'll be providing live updates throughout the night right here, so stick with us!
Really solid start for UGA. Dawgs D got the message from their 1st game vs. Bama… They’re affecting the QB, bringing the pressure… That’s what it’ll take for a W this time around 🏈 #UGA #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 11, 2022
Bryce Young was pressured on 4-of-9 dropbacks on that opening drive (44%). He was 1-of-4 for 9 yards on those plays under duress.. pic.twitter.com/7wddWKtnV5— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2022
Give that @UGAfootballLive defense credit! Nice stop to hold @AlabamaFTBL to a FG 3-0 Tide @cbs46 @CBS46Sports— fred kalil (@fredkalil) January 11, 2022
Alabama takes an early 3-0 lead after a chaotic first drive! #GoDawgs #NationalChampionship #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/4FToOLy8u6— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
What could have been a scoop 'n score for the Dawgs was called back:#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/3tDrDQMcTJ— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022
Ever heard of a scoop and score?Georgia just did it... got a touchdown... then reversed.I'm confused.#IncompletePass @CBS46 #CFPNationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/n3wZIlAl2H— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) January 11, 2022
Bryce Young fumble @NakobeDean recovers returns for a touchdown bit replay overturns TD, still 0-0 young’s arm was moving forward incomplete @cbs46 @CBS46Sports— fred kalil (@fredkalil) January 11, 2022
THIS BAMA ENTRANCE. CHILLS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pHyWpmCCJK— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022
𝐋𝐄𝐓'𝐒 𝐆𝐎#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship https://t.co/oHB3LBMvW7— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
January 11, 2022
The Dawgs are here! The crowd is roaring! U-G-A! U-G-A! #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/aEQqMs1z0N— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #GoDawgs 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/25a9owEmWE— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
Shout out to the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band! #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #nationalchampionship pic.twitter.com/t0021djFaD— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 11, 2022
