MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (CBS46) — The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. The winner will advance to take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide for the national title.
We will have live updates from the Orange Bowl throughout the game. Go Dawgs!
8:22 p.m.
January 1, 2022
8:19 p.m.
Same Dawgs.New Tricks.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/FYhAV74h6G— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 1, 2022
8:18 p.m.
All Dawgs through 1⃣#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/vhHnAGTBVV— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
8:11 p.m.
.@robertbeal6 getting home 😤#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/fahbRCNYb6— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
8:10 p.m.
14-0 DAWGS 🔥🔥🔥 @GeorgiaFootball #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/LAp2mvGBqY— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 1, 2022
8:08 p.m.
January 1, 2022
8:07 p.m.
A little trickery put Georgia (-7.5) up 14. pic.twitter.com/n37B7hUdYw— Covers (@Covers) January 1, 2022
Bennett to AD Mitchell in the end zone for an 18 YDS TD. Dawgs rolling 14-0. So far, they’re having their way with the Wolverines 🏈 #UGA #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 1, 2022
8:04 p.m.
.@1_blueprint to @MoCityMitch for 6⃣#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/EF28qHHgNt— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
7:58 p.m.
The Dawg Days of December 🐶 #GoDawgs @GeorgiaFootball x @OrangeBowl pic.twitter.com/7rgCXuK95I— Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) January 1, 2022
7:57 p.m.
No. 2 Michigan had not trailed by a TD all season before tonight.No. 3 Georgia strikes 1st in the CFP Semifinal. They lead it, 7-0. pic.twitter.com/Is3q2Sn201— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 1, 2022
7:56 p.m.
Dawgs take over on downs!#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/UIIWYPiP4Q— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
7:55 p.m.
Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers for the 9 YDS TD. Dawgs up 7-0. That makes 12 TDs from Bowers… Tied for most by any TE this season (at least in D1.) Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely caught 12. He’s a senior. Bowers is a true freshman 🏈 #UGA #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 1, 2022
7:52 p.m.
Brock Bowers will play on a lot of NFL Sundays 😤Georgia (-7.5) jumps on top ⬇️pic.twitter.com/dj8KbMkczs— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 1, 2022
7:49 p.m.
Opening drive statement!#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Nu58hMSL6G— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
7:46 p.m.
Brock Bowers is going to make an NFL QB very happy one day pic.twitter.com/J1xv0avr6i— DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 1, 2022
7:42 p.m.
It’s GO TIME! #CapitalOneOrangeBowl @cbs46 #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/M19DBKpxJg— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) January 1, 2022
7:38 p.m.
Michigan wins the toss and defers to the second half Georgia will receive the ball first!
And we're off! 🏈#CapitalOneOrangeBowl— Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) January 1, 2022
