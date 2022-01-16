ATLANTA (CBS46) — A winter storm has moved into North Georgia and the vast majority of our area has seen either freezing rain, wind or snow.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to urge Georgians to stay home and off the roads:

Here's are the most recent updates, photos, videos and stories:

While the winter storm did cause several issues across the area Sunday, it did provide an opportunity for a little fun as well!

Anchors Rick and Shon speak with Hartsfield-Jackson's Communications Director about how the winter weather is impacting the airport travel.

Several trees have fallen in Buford causing several power outages. At one house, a large tree thankfully well away from a house — rather than right on top of it.

Helen, Georgia is known as one of the state's most popular winter destinations, especially around Christmas. CBS46 reporter Allen Devlin is checking out road conditions in Helen.

A large tree fell on one family's home while they were sleep during last night's winter storm. Thankfully, no one was harmed.

Interview with Wendy Jones Jackson EMC

In Roswell, the city's communication director tells CBS46 they noticed the tree down around 5:45 a.m. They say they are unsure exactly when the tree fell. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Crews work to restore power in Buford neighborhood

Here are three beautiful photos from Laura in the Skitts Mountain area, near White County.

Snow is starting to fall in Midtown! Here's a livestream from one of our cameras!

This is a photo of a downed tree on a home in the Neely Farm subdivision in Peachtree Corners.

We have compiled a photo gallery from across North Georgia as snow, ice and high winds continue to cause problems across the region.

PHOTOS: January snow storm in North Georgia | 2022

Here's a photo of a family's gazebo that collapsed in southeast Pickens County near Ball Ground. Robert sent this in and said winds are gusting 40 mph near his home.

A woman was briefly trapped after part of a tree fell on her home in west Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Gwinnett County is seeing some snow and slush on Sunday morning.

Hall County was one of the first places to see significant snow in the early morning hours of Jan. 16.