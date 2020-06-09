LIVE UPDATES: Problems persist at the polls in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After months of delays due to the coronavirus, voters headed to the polls Tuesday to finally cast their ballot. But when they arrived, they were met with a litany of problems across metro Atlanta.
The problems include: long lines due to social distancing, missing voting machines, voting machine errors, and more. State leaders pushed the problems completely onto local governments and criticized their preparation.
All the while, the voters were left in the lurch deciding to either wait it out, or give up.
LIVE UPDATES BELOW:
1:40 p.m. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office has opened an investigation into the voting problems in both Fulton and DeKalb Counties. Secretary Raffensperger called the voting situation in both counties, "unacceptable," and said the investigation will identify the problems that need to be fixed ahead of November's general election.
"Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used, there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties," Raffensperger said. "But every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote."
COLUMBIA, SC - JUNE 09: A voter applies hand sanitizer after exiting a polling station at Dreher High School on June 9, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia hold primaries today. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to cast votes in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: A man votes in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Voters in Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Voters in Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: A man waits to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Voters in Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Voters in Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Voters in Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are heading to the poll to vote in primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Voters in Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coroanvirus pandemic (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Voters in Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People campaign for a candidate for office outside a polling location on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coroanvirus pandemic (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coroanvirus pandemic (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coroanvirus pandemic (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: A man votes in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coroanvirus pandemic (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: A polling place worker holds an "I'm a Georgia Voter" sticker to hand to a voter on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coroanvirus pandemic (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: A stack of "I'm a Georgia Voter" stickers are seen at a polling location on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coroanvirus pandemic (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: A woman leaves after voting as other people wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coroanvirus pandemic (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coroanvirus pandemic (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada are holding primaries amid the coroanvirus pandemic (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
12:28 p.m. - Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston told the House Governmental Affairs Committee to start investigating problems in today's primaries across Georgia, especially Fulton County.
"We are hearing anecdotes from around the state - particularly in Fulton County - this morning of unacceptable deficiencies: poll workers not being properly trained, voting equipment note working, and absentee ballots not being received among other issues. Our poll workers give of their time to serve Georgians, and they do not deserve to be blamed for systemic problems beyond their control.
11:45 a.m. - Georgia Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling reiterated the Secretary of State's criticism of local governments for the primary.
So far we have no reports of any actual equipment issues. We do have reports of equipment being delivered to the wrong locations and delivered late. We have reports of poll workers not understanding setup or how to operate voting equipment. While these are unfortunate, they are not issues of the equipment but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training, and falures of leadership. Well over 2,000 precincts are functioning normally throughout the state of Georgia.
11:43 a.m. - The Georgia Democratic Party issued a statement shortly before noon that put the blame squarely at the feet of the Secretary of State's office saying in part:
The Secretary of State’s job is to provide adequate support and training for counties as he implemented Georgia’s new voting system, and he has failed. Across the state, Georgia voters are waiting for hours to cast their ballots because Georgia’s system is failing them. We demand statewide action by the Secretary of State — the chief elections official in Georgia— to fix this problem immediately before we see these issues for every election this cycle.
10:06 a.m. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was highly critical of Fulton County's preparations. He said there are "minor issues in most large counties," but that the issues in Fulton are widespread and that he's not surprised. Raffensperger told CBS46's Rebekka Schramm Tuesday's issues will be part of an ongoing investigation his office opened last week into problems with Fulton Co. Elections. The Secertary of State said voters should be mad, but not at his office. He said Fulton County had three extra months to prepare, but didn't get the job done.
Here's earlier coverage form Tuesday's voting problems.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted Tuesday morning that she's seen many people waiting in line.
This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning. https://t.co/l28JvxhZxi
Meantime, frustrated voters took to social media and contacted the media to complain about the massive upheaval surrounding Tuesday's primary.
BREAKING NEWS: Voters outraged because they can’t vote. @cbs46 Voting machines are down & systems aren’t working all over #Atlanta Some people have left the polls because the line has NOT moved since 6 A.M. pic.twitter.com/QfJ8fxz5TQ
Voting issues already reported in Fulton County. Precinct at Cliftondale United Methodist hasn’t opened yet, apparently because of problems with the new voting machines. @cbs46pic.twitter.com/ToEyBVaz7j
Been in line to vote for over an hour. Should enter the building in 15 minutes. Where’s the senior citizen line? Why didn’t Fulton County send me the mail-in ballot I applied for 2 months ago? #Georgia@GaSecofState
#SandySprings Georgia - wrong codes have been admisintered to certain polls in the Sandy Spring area. If offered a Provisional Ballot DO NOT take that option. That ballot is used for voting eligibility discrepancies, late voters etc... #FultonCounty
