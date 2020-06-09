LIVE UPDATES: Lines of up to 4 hours and other problems spark voter anger across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After months of delays due to the coronavirus, voters headed to the polls Tuesday to finally cast their ballot. But when they arrived, they were met with a litany of problems across metro Atlanta.

The problems include: long lines due to social distancing, missing voting machines, voting machine errors, and more. State leaders pushed the problems completely onto local governments and criticized their preparation.

All the while, the voters were left in the lurch deciding to either wait it out, or give up.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW:

11:45 a.m. - Georgia Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling reiterated the Secretary of State's criticism of local governments for the primary.

So far we have no reports of any actual equipment issues. We do have reports of equipment being delivered to the wrong locations and delivered late. We have reports of poll workers not understanding setup or how to operate voting equipment. While these are unfortunate, they are not issues of the equipment but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training, and falures of leadership. Well over 2,000 precincts are functioning normally throughout the state of Georgia.

11:43 a.m. - The Georgia Democratic Party issued a statement shortly before noon that put the blame squarely at the feet of the Secretary of State's office saying in part:

The Secretary of State’s job is to provide adequate support and training for counties as he implemented Georgia’s new voting system, and he has failed. Across the state, Georgia voters are waiting for hours to cast their ballots because Georgia’s system is failing them. We demand statewide action by the Secretary of State — the chief elections official in Georgia— to fix this problem immediately before we see these issues for every election this cycle.

10:06 a.m. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was highly critical of Fulton County's preparations. He said there are "minor issues in most large counties," but that the issues in Fulton are widespread and that he's not surprised. Raffensperger told CBS46's Rebekka Schramm Tuesday's issues will be part of an ongoing investigation his office opened last week into problems with Fulton Co. Elections. The Secertary of State said voters should be mad, but not at his office. He said Fulton County had three extra months to prepare, but didn't get the job done.

Here's earlier coverage form Tuesday's voting problems.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted Tuesday morning that she's seen many people waiting in line.

Meantime, frustrated voters took to social media and contacted the media to complain about the massive upheaval surrounding Tuesday's primary.

Voters waiting to cast ballot

Here are just a few other tweets we've seen (by county):

DeKalb County:

Fulton County:

Gwinnett County:

Other Counties:

