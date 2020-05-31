LIVE UPDATES: Police move in on protesters as 9pm curfew hits

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the 9pm curfew hit in the city of Atlanta, police and national guard troops began to move in on some protesters who were trying to get violent.
Tear gas was deployed as officers, SWAT, and national guardsmen marched toward the protesters who had started to become violent.
9:00 p.m. - The city of Atlanta is now under a curfew until sunrise Monday morning.
8:55 p.m. - Just minutes before the 9pm curfew will hit, violent protesters were tearing down parts of a construction site to try to build a barricade. As it was happening, police and national guard units moved on the protesters and fired lots of tear gas and were being followed by heavily-armored SWAT trucks.
3:55 p.m. - MARTA said Sunday afternoon it would be suspending all rail, bus, and paratransit services at 9 p.m. in accordance with Atlanta's curfew. Streetcar service is suspended for the remainder of the evening.
3:51 p.m. - Atlanta police said they arrested 157 Saturday. The arrests came on the first night of a 9 p.m. curfew in the City of Atlanta. APD said it's working to release the names of those arrested Friday and Saturday at some point Sunday evening.
12:05 p.m. - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has put the City of Atlanta under a 9 p.m. curfew Sunday night. The curfew will last until sunrise Sunday morning and is the second straight night the city has faced a 9 p.m. curfew in the wake of mass demonstrations and protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.
11:30 a.m. - Two Atlanta Target stores are among dozens nationwide that are being closed due to damage from protests or proximity to protests. The two stores in Atlanta are closed until further notice the company said. More information here.
11:15 a.m. - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held nothing back when talking about President Donald Trump and his response to the current unrest in America in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Mayor Bottoms compared Trump's response to his much maligned response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia a few years ago.
----- MAY 30, 2020 ------
11:26 p.m. Gov. Kemp signs an Executive Order deploying up to 3,000 National Guard Troops across Georgia as more protests are expected Sunday.
After numerous discussions with state and local leaders, I have signed an order authorizing the activation of up to 3,000 National Guard troops statewide ahead of several planned protests on Sunday, May 31. (1/2)— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 31, 2020
10:50 p.m. A total of 51 arrests have been made on day of ongoing demonstrations in the area of Ted Turner Drive and Marietta Street where most of Atlanta's demonstrations and protest have taken place.
APD says windows of the Zone 5 police precinct have been broken, and a police patrol has been damaged by those who disrupted peaceful protesters.
Though most most people cleared the streets as the city went under a 9 p.m. curfew, police say those who are resistant remain in the area of Andrew Young International Boulevard.
10:30 p.m. Atlanta Police confirm a motors officer was struck by an ATV in the 200 block of Ted Turner Drive.
The officer sustained significant injuries, while the rider appears to have only sustained minor injuries. The suspect has been taken into custody.
9:45 p.m. Police implement more force as tasers are used to remove two people from a car.
9 p.m. Atlanta goes under a 9 p.m. curfew. In an effort to clear demonstrators from the streets police have released tear gas in the downtown area.
TEAR GAS RELEASED: With Atlanta under a 9 p.m. curfew, police have released tear gas to clear demonstrators out of the downtown area https://t.co/vBb1pTb2xn #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/YRGmEIdZWO— CBS46 (@cbs46) May 31, 2020
This emergency alert just went off on my phone. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/8GuX5NpMes— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 31, 2020
8:04 p.m. In accordance with Mayor Bottoms' curfew, MARTA will suspend all rail, bus, streetcar, paratransit services and all 38 stations will close at 9 p.m.
Riders should board their last train by 8:30 p.m.
Due to Mayor Bottoms' executive order establishing a citywide curfew at 9 p.m., trains will be ending service early tonight until further notice. The last departures are as follows: Indian Crk 8:40 p.m., H.E. Holmes 8:41 p.m., Vine Cty 8:2... https://t.co/pD7wzbft2G— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) May 30, 2020
"MARTA prioritizes the safety of our customers and employees. As protests continue in Atlanta and in cities across the country, transit service has been interrupted. MARTA Police Officers are stationed throughout the system to help ensure the safety and security of customers," read a statement from the transit authority.
All transit services will resume Sunday morning as scheduled given there are no impediments on the road or trackway.
8:00 p.m. Atlanta Police say 34 arrests have been made. At least one individual was armed with an unspecified weapon.
7:47 p.m. Congressman John Lewis reminds protesters that the way of violence is not the path that leads to justice.
I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness. Justice has, indeed, been denied for far too long. Rioting, looting, and burning is not the way. Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote. Be constructive, not destructive. https://t.co/YbB14dgzr9— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 30, 2020
7:30 p.m Tensions begin to rise as protesters challenge police by stepping into the street outside of the Governor's Mansion.
HAPPENING NOW: White protestors in front of the Governor's mansion have taken the front lines, asking their black colleagues to please head home for safety as the National Guard approaches. https://t.co/ft1bkHSsqX #AtlantaProtests pic.twitter.com/cGuoyus8hq— CBS46 (@cbs46) May 30, 2020
6:30 p.m. "This was a highly calculated terrorist organization," said Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields of those who disrupted peaceful protest by sparking looting, destruction, and vandalism of the city from the downtown area to Buckhead.
Allowing zero chances for her officers to be injured, she added that she is ready to make arrests if and when things take a turn for the worst Saturday night.
JUST IN: Police handcuff one protestor for what appears to be stepping into the street during a protest in front of the Governor's mansion. #GeorgeFloydprotest #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dljnvx0slr— CBS46 (@cbs46) May 30, 2020
6:00 p.m. Mayor Bottoms issues a city-wide curfew through an Executive Order after a night of rioting left a trail of destruction throughout the city. Curfew begins at 9 p.m. and ends at sunrise Sunday.
5 p.m. Atlanta Police joins forces with 20 other local law enforcement agencies to protect vulnerable businesses districts and retail centers including Atlantic Station, Camp Creek Marketplace, Greenbriar Mall, Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Ponce City Market, The Mall West End.
“I’m incredibly proud of our officers for showing professionalism and restraint, allowing protestors to voice their valid concerns,” said Chief Erika Shields. “We were patient. But we will not allow these protests to devolve into the destruction of property or placing the safety or our officers in jeopardy. We will make additional arrests and we are grateful to the assistance we are receiving from our partner agencies.”
4 p.m. Gov. Kemp issued an Executive Order deploying as many as 1,500 National Guard troops throughout the city to maintain order and and address hotspots of illegal activity an in anticipation of more protest.
3 p.m. 1,500 National Guard Troops are deployed to Atlanta less than 24-hours after chaos ensued across the city during a justice for George Floyd protest.
12 p.m. Mayor Bottoms issued a statement after accessing damage caused in the downtown area including streets surrounding the CNN Center that now lay littered with glass, remnants of charred vehicles and several businesses defaced by looters.
"We know our citizens are angry. We are angry and we want justice. If we are to enact change in this nation, I implore everyone to channel their anger and sorrow into something more meaningful and effective through non-violent activism. What started out as a peaceful demonstration, quickly turned into mayhem and unnecessary destruction, and ultimately an assault on businesses that are already struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."
1 a.m. Droves of looters descended upon Buckhead, breaching security at Phipps Plaza, Target and Lenox Square.
Atlanta Police worked to qualm the chaos as multiple shots rang out and cars came to a halt on Peachtree Road.
12 a.m. At the request of Mayor Bottoms, Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for Fulton County to activate as many as 500 Georgia Guard troops to protect people and property in Atlanta.
