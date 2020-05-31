LIVE UPDATES: Police move in on protesters as 9pm curfew hits

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: A firework explodes in front of a police line during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)