You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

LIVE UPDATES: Several arrested on day two of protests

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 7 min to read
LIVE UPDATES: Several arrested on day two of protests

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Less than 24 hours after demonstrations turned biolent in the streets of downtown Atlanta, a large law enforcement presence and the Georgia National Guard are deployed across the area to try to keep the peace.

CBS46 will be updating this blog throughout the night with the very latest information as it becomes available. You can also watch our online, continuing coverage below:

11:26 p.m. Gov. Kemp signs an Executive Order deploying up to 3,000 National Guard Troops across Georgia as more protests are expected Sunday.

10:50 p.m. A total of 51 arrests have been made on day of ongoing demonstrations in the area of Ted Turner Drive and Marietta Street where most of Atlanta's demonstrations and protest have taken place.

APD says windows of the Zone 5 police precinct have been broken, and a police patrol has been damaged by those who disrupted peaceful protesters.

Though most most people cleared the streets as the city went under a 9 p.m. curfew, police say those who are resistant remain in the area of Andrew Young International Boulevard. 

10:30 p.m. Atlanta Police confirm a motors officer was struck by an ATV in the 200 block of Ted Turner Drive.

The officer sustained significant injuries, while the rider appears to have only sustained minor injuries. The suspect has been taken into custody. 

9:45 p.m. Police implement more force as tasers are used to remove two people from a car.

9 p.m. Atlanta goes under a 9 p.m. curfew. In an effort to clear demonstrators from the streets police have released tear gas in the downtown area.

8:04 p.m. In accordance with Mayor Bottoms' curfew, MARTA will suspend all rail, bus, streetcar, paratransit services and all 38 stations will close at 9 p.m.

Riders should board their last train by 8:30 p.m.

"MARTA prioritizes the safety of our customers and employees. As protests continue in Atlanta and in cities across the country, transit service has been interrupted. MARTA Police Officers are stationed throughout the system to help ensure the safety and security of customers," read a statement from the transit authority.

All transit services will resume Sunday morning as scheduled given there are no impediments on the road or trackway.

8:00 p.m. Atlanta Police say 34 arrests have been made. At least one individual was armed with an unspecified weapon.

7:47 p.m. Congressman John Lewis reminds protesters that the way of violence is not the path that leads to justice.

7:30 p.m Tensions begin to rise as protesters challenge police by stepping into the street outside of the Governor's Mansion.

6:30 p.m. "This was a highly calculated terrorist organization," said Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields of those who disrupted peaceful protest by sparking looting, destruction, and vandalism of the city from the downtown area to Buckhead.

Allowing zero chances for her officers to be injured, she added that she is ready to make arrests if and when things take a turn for the worst Saturday night.

6:00 p.m. Mayor Bottoms issues a city-wide curfew through an Executive Order after a night of rioting left a trail of destruction throughout the city. Curfew begins at 9 p.m. and ends at sunrise Sunday.

5 p.m. Atlanta Police joins forces with 20 other local law enforcement agencies to protect vulnerable businesses districts and retail centers including Atlantic Station, Camp Creek Marketplace, Greenbriar Mall, Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Ponce City Market, The Mall West End.

“I’m incredibly proud of our officers for showing professionalism and restraint, allowing protestors to voice their valid concerns,” said Chief Erika Shields. “We were patient. But we will not allow these protests to devolve into the destruction of property or placing the safety or our officers in jeopardy. We will make additional arrests and we are grateful to the assistance we are receiving from our partner agencies.”

4 p.m. Gov. Kemp issued an Executive Order deploying as many as 1,500 National Guard troops throughout the city to maintain order and and address hotspots of illegal activity an in anticipation of more protest.

3 p.m. 1,500 National Guard Troops are deployed to Atlanta less than 24-hours after chaos ensued across the city during a justice for George Floyd protest.

12 p.m. Mayor Bottoms issued a statement after accessing damage caused in the downtown area including streets surrounding the CNN Center that now lay littered with glass, remnants of charred vehicles and several businesses defaced by looters.

"We know our citizens are angry. We are angry and we want justice. If we are to enact change in this nation, I implore everyone to channel their anger and sorrow into something more meaningful and effective through non-violent activism. What started out as a peaceful demonstration, quickly turned into mayhem and unnecessary destruction, and ultimately an assault on businesses that are already struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Photos: Atlanta burns as protest filled with rage turns violent

1 of 45

1 a.m. Droves of looters descended upon Buckhead, breaching security at Phipps Plaza, Target and Lenox Square.

Atlanta Police worked to qualm the chaos as multiple shots rang out and cars came to a halt on Peachtree Road.

12 a.m. At the request of Mayor Bottoms, Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for Fulton County to activate as many as 500 Georgia Guard troops to protect people and property in Atlanta.

Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A burning police car is seen during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.