ATLANTA (CBS46) — A winter storm moved into North Georgia Sunday and the vast majority of our area has seen either freezing rain, wind or snow since. Here are the latest updates on the wintery weather.
Monday, Jan. 17
The snow has significantly subsided, but the threat of black ice remains on untreated roads. Wind gusts continue to add to the chill factor. Snow still lingers in parts of northern Georgia.
Expect black ice, especially on bridges and untreated roadways as temperatures continue to drop. Roadway temperatures are at or below freezing; Several accidents have already occurred. pic.twitter.com/UpRTld7Mcn— Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (@AFCEMA) January 17, 2022
Power outages continue to be reported with 413 active outages and a total of 13,188 customers affected as of 4:33 a.m.
GCPD K-9 Nitro and K-9 Jekel enjoyed their snow day. We hope all our residents we able to enjoy the snow too.#GwinnettPD #k9 #snowday #gwinnett pic.twitter.com/i3EJ5XeDO8— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 17, 2022
Sunday, Jan. 16
And the winner for @cbs46 Best Viewer Snow Photo:Nidya Gonzalez Winder, GA pic.twitter.com/Vuu5VRmH8j— Rick Folbaum (@RickFolbaum) January 17, 2022
CANCELLED: Gwinnett County Schools sent a reminder that all GCPS schools and offices will be closed Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.In addition, athletic events scheduled for Monday are cancelled due to the possibility of icy road conditions. pic.twitter.com/Gmg28AnHCf— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 17, 2022
Georgia EMC's reported that about 19,500 customers lost power following a day of high winds along with snow and sleet across north Georgia. Crews have restored power for thousands of customers across the state, but more outages have occurred amid continued winter weather into the evening.
Jackson EMC's reported that they had restored power to nearly 14,000 customers during today’s winter storm. Crews plan to continue working throughout the night. As of 6 p.m. there were 55 outages affecting 1,228 members in the following counties: Hall, Barrow, Banks, Jackson, Lumpkin, Gwinnett, and White counties.
Georgia Power reported that about 24,000 customers were without power statewide according to their Online Outage Map.
Thousands are without power as trees and lines are down from the winter storm. This poor person’s car is completely crushed. Join us for more details from Hall Co. tonight on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/IIcDUDrJmC— Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) January 16, 2022
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to urge Georgians to stay home and off the roads:
If you’re able tonight and tomorrow morning, stay home and off the roads.A big thanks to all our partners who are working around the clock to keep Georgians safe! @GeorgiaEMAHS @GADeptofTrans @ga_dps@GeorgiaPower @Georgia_EMC pic.twitter.com/hv1B7V4Q50— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 16, 2022
Here's are the most recent updates, photos, videos and stories:
Thousands are without power as trees and lines are down from the winter storm. This poor person’s car is completely crushed. Join us for more details from Hall Co. tonight on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/IIcDUDrJmC— Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) January 16, 2022
HOW SWEET: A Carroll County Deputy stopped to take a picture while a few kids were building a snowman on High Point Road. | #snowday #carrollcounty pic.twitter.com/Xmn14pZ8gN— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
While the bridge to the Cultural Arts Center is a little worse for the wear, we held up pretty well together Roswell. The snow is on its way out, but the cold and wind will be with us through the morning. Leave yourself some extra time and space to get where you’re going tomorrow pic.twitter.com/gPksxEGNzx— Roswell Police (@RoswellGAPolice) January 16, 2022
GFC has numerous chainsaw strike teams opening up roads in Rabun County and other areas hit by the 2022 winter storm. Crews continue to help local EMA clear debris from road ways. #winterstorm #snow pic.twitter.com/CvoFgK4bKR— GAForestryCommission (@GaTrees) January 16, 2022
Made it back to ATL! …and this is what I see 🙃🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/7zN6LQkmH9— Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) January 16, 2022
Temperatures across Fulton County are at or below freezing. Roadway temperatures are about the same. Expect black ice, especially on bridges and untreated roadways. pic.twitter.com/7DExZqmPj9— Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (@AFCEMA) January 16, 2022
Winter looks good on you, Bobby Dodd Stadium ❄️#4the404 pic.twitter.com/ciD7NxouDZ— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) January 16, 2022
Temperatures will steadily fall below freezing into the 20’s overnight making black ice possible on roads for tomorrow morning. This will cause refreezing of any lingering moisture on roads, particularly on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses. pic.twitter.com/l59QIIIIog— Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMAHS) January 16, 2022
SFC Michael Burns, Post 48-Atlanta, warns of icy road conditions near 400 North at Lenox. Please use caution if you must travel.#gatrooper #gsp #BuckleUp #SlowDown#WinterWeather #Izzy pic.twitter.com/KjsaK6lck6— Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) January 16, 2022
CHEEEEEEEESE! While the snow might make travel a little tougher, it also gives kids a chance to enjoy an amazing experience! Thanks to Erin for sending us this GREAT photo! pic.twitter.com/eDBKa8jg1m— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
Hall Co. officials tell @cbs46 roughly 12,000 Hall Co. customers lost power today due to winter weather and downed lines/trees. Good news - as wind dies down, it gives crews the opportunity to clear roads and follow up on the damage.— Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) January 16, 2022
Folks in Gainesville GA enjoying the snow! Photo shoots, snowball fights, and building snowmen. It’s really wholesome ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ycIXVC05j3— Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) January 16, 2022
It’s not that I haven’t seen snow 🥶 It’s that I haven’t seen snow near Atlanta.. until now 🌬☔️ ❄️ We will be staying on the air for awhile, so tune into @cbs46 for all the team coverage. Our crews are spread around the state 📺✨ pic.twitter.com/aLjkU8ElLf— Crystal Bui (@crystalbuinews) January 16, 2022
It will be windy & COLD Monday morning. Stay off the roads (Black ice possible) and bundle up! The wind chill will be in the low 20s through the early morning. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/yBhi9yTX4k— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 16, 2022
Snow day in the A ❄️☃️Stay safe out there, Yellow Jackets!#4the404 pic.twitter.com/67fRmf8qz6— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) January 16, 2022
Snow continues to fall over North Georgia. A Heavy snow burst just moved over Metro Atlanta. Are you seeing snow where you are? Post your pictures below - I'd love to see them! #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/dA5yrjaZ6f— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 16, 2022
The testing site at Mercedes Benz Stadium has delayed opening time tomorrow. Hours at the site will be Noon - 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17.— GaDeptPublicHealth (@GaDPH) January 16, 2022
The snow fall is really picking up in Roswell as crews begin to clean up damage outside city hall. The cultural arts center entryway is destroyed but the massive tree that fell is finally out of the way. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/VGDtdDBIgC— Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) January 16, 2022
2:50PM: Snow coming down good in Dunwoody. ❄️ @cbs46 #gawx pic.twitter.com/7zwlq1ykld— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) January 16, 2022
A huge tree came down in a Buford neighborhood early this am! No one was hurt and no damage to any homes, but still a mess. Also, lots of snow here ☺️ @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/zm1sxCYXpU— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) January 16, 2022
Snow in @AtlanticStation. It was 78 degrees on Jan. 1. 😕 @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/THO3w7G9E3— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) January 16, 2022
@bobbyjonesgc, now an icy tundra. #Atlanta #snow @cbs46 #weather #Golf pic.twitter.com/XUZZRoG3mk— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 16, 2022
SCARY: A Dunwoody family is grateful to be alive after a massive pine tree crashed through their home while they were sleeping. Thankfully, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/enuYxz7Ztz— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
RESIDENT REVIEW: Hi. I’m 26. My name is Ciara. And this is my first time in life SEEING SNOW. ❄️ This Florida girl would not recommend. pic.twitter.com/jIApHlI3IV— Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) January 16, 2022
Check out this beautiful photo from Batesville, Georgia sent to us by Duane. Please keep sending us all of your snow photos to news@cbs46.com! pic.twitter.com/qTBQuOtnKu— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
Our teams are continuing to treat the roads today. Everyone is encouraged to stay indoors and off the roads whenever possible. Motorists who come across our vehicles should give plenty of space. pic.twitter.com/yk4OQJfpPK— ATLDOT (@ATLDOT) January 16, 2022
Really coming down out there. ❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/PuWWxwQAac— Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) January 16, 2022
This snow is for the dogs! No, literally, these dogs are loving the fresh coat of snow! But make sure you don't keep them out too long! If you're cold, they're cold! #gawx pic.twitter.com/5c5033lUaq— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
Georgia, as some of our roads begin to ice over, please stay safe and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors. Stay informed on the latest local conditions at https://t.co/taAzC9KDwL.— Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) January 16, 2022
Check out this great drone video sent to us from Luke Westbrook from the Sugar Hill area! #gawx pic.twitter.com/gT16gqPRMv— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
Not the wake up call this Dunwoody homeowner wanted. He was sleeping when at 7am a tree in his yard snapped, crashing into his bedroom. Debris from the ceiling landed right over. He and his dogs, who were also in the bed, were not hurt. @cbs46 #gawx pic.twitter.com/Zge5UynwQg— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) January 16, 2022
☑️ Dawgs win the Natty☑️ Nature's confetti 🎉 The Earth is healing.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/PTyGeSMOVr— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 16, 2022
Snowing in @SandySpringsGA @cbs46 @CBS46Sports pic.twitter.com/LA6ZbuFywa— fred kalil (@fredkalil) January 16, 2022
Snow continues to fall across metro Atlanta. Live coverage now on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/HldpLKNaln— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) January 16, 2022
TREE HITS HOME: Check out this photo from a home on Leeds Court in Dunwoody. A large tree fell and damaged this home there. #gawx pic.twitter.com/kTU993TbRH— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
It’s a winter wonderland in Gainesville GA! I’m reporting in Hall County which is under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight tonight. The area could see power outages and other damage from wind, snow, and ice. Travel is highly discouraged @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/3bmATnmHTR— Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) January 16, 2022
In Roswell, the city's communication director tells CBS46 they noticed the tree down around 5:45 a.m. They say they are unsure exactly when the tree fell. Thankfully, there were no injuries. #gawx https://t.co/ZviigQGnw5— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
Radar Update 12:30p - Still snowing!! Another 3-4 hours of snow likely. Temps are a few degrees above freezing so it may have a hard time sticking to the ground. Still so fun!!! pic.twitter.com/nb4SvspFK7— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 16, 2022
Brookhaven Alert: Road closure at Osborne Rd / Oakbrook Pkwy due to downed power lines.— Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGA_PD) January 16, 2022
Sgt. Kennedy (Region B )says the roads are icy, and the temperatures are falling in the I-85 north area of Georgia. Use caution if you must travel. #WinterWeather #gamccd #gsp #Izzy pic.twitter.com/MzSiiYi4k1— Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) January 16, 2022
Knowing what to do before, during, and after a winter storm will help keep you and your family safe. If you must go out, stay weather aware. Listen to the television or radio for updates and check on your neighbors. pic.twitter.com/YIMDph5I4M— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) January 16, 2022
Here's the view from one of our trucks on Lookout Mountain. It's a good day to stay inside and stay warm. Thank you to all of our crews working hard to keep the roads clear. @WSBTVNewsdesk @cbs46 @11AliveNews @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/LW1fUVLnMq— Georgia DOT NW (@GDOTNW) January 16, 2022
Here are brand new photos from Roswell City Hall. Thankfully, there were no injuries when this large tree fell. FULL PHOTO GALLERY: https://t.co/CW8p7k2als pic.twitter.com/X87fUkvI1l— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
The national championship celebration continues today, even in the middle of a winter storm! #GoDawgs #gawx pic.twitter.com/Tl64OQNYij— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
K9 Dino checking out the snow this morning. #JohnsCreek pic.twitter.com/S7I37GHS38— Johns Creek PD (@JohnsCreekPD) January 16, 2022
Current #ATLairport status:• All runways open 🛫• All roadways clear 🚗• Security checkpoints less than 15 minutes ⏱ Some snow 🌨 is expected to fall in the hours ahead – ATL recommends travelers check with their airlines for flight status updates ✅ pic.twitter.com/vRwu4k4rsE— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) January 16, 2022
The rest of the day looks very SNOWY!!!! Accumulations will be light in Metro - a few inches at best. Temperatures stay above freezing, so icy roads are also unlikely until tonight! pic.twitter.com/0t9qNZBVwJ— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 16, 2022
We are getting reports of numerous accidents across north GA from the ATL metro east. Please, please, take it easy out there. Roads are beginning to freeze up as very cold air continues to filter in. #gawx— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 16, 2022
The surface temperature of area roads and bridges is now at or below freezing. While our crews have been out treating roadways all morning, icy conditions can still form quickly; especially on bridges. Please avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. #BeSafeAlpharetta pic.twitter.com/Ssj3reQ1Gi— City of Alpharetta (@alpharettagov) January 16, 2022
The southern part of our snowstorm has severe weather in Florida. Whoa!#cbs46 https://t.co/q8FhbmqrPw— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 16, 2022
Crews are removing the tree here this morning at Roswell City Hall as snow continues to fall @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eHh6SpoOOw— Mary Eliza Smith (@MarySmithNews) January 16, 2022
Here's a look at I-75 south from Cobb County going into Fulton. One of our executive producers was behind one of the brine trucks on the highway. Here's what it looked like. #gawx pic.twitter.com/n1lGbDweet— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
Our partners up in Rabun County took these photos this morning of the snow falling in Tiger, Ga. Make sure to visit https://t.co/RcJD0MTUAB to learn what to do during winter weather. pic.twitter.com/rDUn2Nz4Qo— Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMAHS) January 16, 2022
TREE DOWN AT ROSWELL CITY HALL: crews are working now to clean things up. We’ll be live shortly with the details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/5Gxult8s1u— Mary Eliza Smith (@MarySmithNews) January 16, 2022
Here's a look at a photo from Ball Ground, Ga. sent into us from Robert, as the combination of ice, snow and high winds collapsed his family's outdoor gazebo. We have the latest photos and videos for you HERE: https://t.co/3gunsn7Ajj pic.twitter.com/nLRs35qhWP— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 16, 2022
Here are three beautiful photos from Laura in the Skitts Mountain area, near White County.
Snow is starting to fall in Midtown! Here's a livestream from one of our cameras!
Radar Update 10:30a- a burst of heavy snow moving through Metro Atlanta. Ice and freezing rain still mixing in. Snow will begin to take over in the coming hours. pic.twitter.com/hEMAfHA4KL— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 16, 2022
Trees and wires down at these locations: Haw Creek Cir/Redbud Lane, Haw Creek Cir/Habersham Gate Dr, Haw Creek Cir/Sassafras Ln and Pilgrim Mill/Magnolia Ave. #juststayhome #StaySafeForsyth— ForsythCountySO (@ForsythCountySO) January 16, 2022
TRAFFIC ALERT! All lanes blocked on I-20 west before Candler Rd in DeKalb Co. Live updates now on @cbs46 #StormMode pic.twitter.com/vemE1hXy8j— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) January 16, 2022
The following roads are currently blocked: Spalding Drive at Dunvegan (telephone pole down) and Kitty Hawk Drive at Long Island Drive (tree down).— Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) January 16, 2022
Beautiful #snow in midtown/Buckhead #Atlanta. @cbs46 #weather #WINTER pic.twitter.com/HJmZOeoEqa— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 16, 2022
Here we snow! The scene from Atlantic Station as rain changes to snow. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/WgJmrDJa7P— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 16, 2022
We are seeing a mixed bag of cold rain, freezing rain, sleet, & snow right now across North GA - but as temperatures continue to drop over the next several hours - that will turn to SNOW! Here is a look at 3pm this afternoon. Stay with @CBS46 for updates @CBS46 #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/sBchAbmHpX— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 16, 2022
TREE DOWN: I’m here in Buford where this massive tree is down! Impacted thousands of customers. Crews are working to restore power near W Main Street. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/2m3nxviigO— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 16, 2022
This is a photo of a downed tree on a home in the Neely Farm subdivision in Peachtree Corners.
We have compiled a photo gallery from across North Georgia as snow, ice and high winds continue to cause problems across the region.