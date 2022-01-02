ATLANTA (CBS46) -- We are tracking the potential for severe storms in the area Sunday and have the latest information for you as it comes in, in our live weather blog below.
5:30am- The Tornado Watch has been CANCELED for all of North Georgia. Heavy rain now moving through Metro, but the severe threat is very small! @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/xwgxUek9Po— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 2, 2022
ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of north Georgia. Get the latest developments on CBS46 and https://t.co/nwdK5WIWmB pic.twitter.com/o9jUgnYMSV— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 2, 2022
4:10am- still nothing severe! Line with heavy rain & lightning now moving into Metro. pic.twitter.com/e5MIsH15Wn— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 2, 2022
Exactly 24 hours from now, we will be talking about SNOW in the North Georgia Mountains. The highest elevations could see up to 2" of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has just been issued for far North Georgia. It will also be WINDY and COLD! #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/MUCxr9oTT8— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 2, 2022
3:13 am Radar Update: No storms currently over North Georgia, but storms will start to move in from Alabama into Floyd, Polk, & Haralson Counties. These storms are producing very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/GQcf9Oyxvq— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 2, 2022
The line of t-storms is moving through NW GA. It is becoming better organized as it pushes south. A Tornado Watch is out until 6am for counties in red. We are fully staffed at the station ready to go on-air if anything pops. pic.twitter.com/wT1JxSSeT1— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 2, 2022
No severe t-storm or tornado warnings at 1:10 a.m. with the line moving through northern Alabama. Plenty of lightning and the line may strengthen as it gets close to northwest Georgia in the next hour. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/jyoO8i6V2P— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 2, 2022
At 1 a.m. winds are very gusty ahead of the squall line which is moving through northern Alabama. The storms are a few hours from ATL metro, but are closing in on northwest GA. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/QrWcjNj6oI— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 2, 2022
In addition to severe storms, there is an increasing threat for heavy rain and flash flooding in north Georgia. If you live near flood-prone areas, please remain alert and be prepared to take action if a warning is issued. #GAwx https://t.co/WtyldZZufG— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 2, 2022
The Atlanta record high temperature for today (January 2) was tied at midnight. It's not likely that the temperature rises ahead of the incoming storms, but I wouldn't rule anything out at this point. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eBWlcyICsb— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 2, 2022
The Tornado watch has been extended until 6 am and now includes much of North & West Metro Atlanta. Please stay weather alert tonight and keep your phones charged and next to you as you head to bed. Tornadoes possible tonight! #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/rJ7OwXBTnq— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 2, 2022
11pm Weather update: No active severe thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings. A Tornado watch remains in effect until 3AM for far North Georgia. The storms are expected to intensify as they move into GA after midnight. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/yC0CZ9TE7b— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 2, 2022
Please be weather aware as you head to bed tonight. A Line of strong storms will move through North Georgia overnight and early Sunday morning. Strong damaging winds & Tornadoes are possible. The line is expected to move through Metro Atlanta between 3am - 8am. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/pLQ3mwgXuD— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 2, 2022
Updated timing of the storms late tonight into early Sunday. Severe t-storms have stayed northwest of our area this evening. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OQENKLpPDb— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 2, 2022
The wild weather pattern continues through the end of the weekend. Much colder air charges in late in the weekend with a developing storm passing by. Snow/mix may move through part of west and north GA late Sunday night, and the wind could gust to 40 mph!#cbs46 pic.twitter.com/zDdPjWYZ9b— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 2, 2022
ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for parts of north Georgia. Get the latest developments on CBS46 and https://t.co/uCKrreGQCh. pic.twitter.com/MlU1W6PtG9— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 2, 2022
