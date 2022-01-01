ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Severe storms are once again expected in north Georgia Saturday night and Sunday morning. We have the latest information for you as it comes in, in our live weather blog below.
The Tornado watch has been extended until 6 am and now includes much of North & West Metro Atlanta. Please stay weather alert tonight and keep your phones charged and next to you as you head to bed. Tornadoes possible tonight! #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/rJ7OwXBTnq— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 2, 2022
11pm Weather update: No active severe thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings. A Tornado watch remains in effect until 3AM for far North Georgia. The storms are expected to intensify as they move into GA after midnight. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/yC0CZ9TE7b— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 2, 2022
Please be weather aware as you head to bed tonight. A Line of strong storms will move through North Georgia overnight and early Sunday morning. Strong damaging winds & Tornadoes are possible. The line is expected to move through Metro Atlanta between 3am - 8am. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/pLQ3mwgXuD— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 2, 2022
Updated timing of the storms late tonight into early Sunday. Severe t-storms have stayed northwest of our area this evening. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OQENKLpPDb— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 2, 2022
The wild weather pattern continues through the end of the weekend. Much colder air charges in late in the weekend with a developing storm passing by. Snow/mix may move through part of west and north GA late Sunday night, and the wind could gust to 40 mph!#cbs46 pic.twitter.com/zDdPjWYZ9b— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 2, 2022
ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for parts of north Georgia. Get the latest developments on CBS46 and https://t.co/uCKrreGQCh. pic.twitter.com/MlU1W6PtG9— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 2, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.