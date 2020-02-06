ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, is expected across parts of Georgia Thursday morning and into the afternoon.
9:35 a.m. - New flood warning has been issued for Big Creek near Cumming until 2:30 a.m. Friday.
9:27 a.m. - The National Weather Service issued new flood warnings for the following areas:
- West Chickamauga Creek near Fort Oglethorpe until 1 a.m. Friday
- Conasauga River near Tilton, Ga until 1 a.m. Friday
- Chattooga River near Summerville until 3:30 p.m. Friday
- Oostanaula River near Resaca, Ga. until next Monday at 9:40 a.m.
9:08 a.m. - CBS46's Adam Harding found what he described as unbelievable storm damage north of Atlanta. We are working on getting an exact location of the damage.
Unbelievable storm damage north of Atlanta @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/f7Qk2lkoSe— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) February 6, 2020
9:03 a.m. - The Walmart Supercenter in Winder had all employees and shoppers take cover in the store during the tornado warning about a half-hour ago. Everyone is safe and they have returned to business as usual in the store. Remember, most of the area is under a tornado watch and that means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and around the watch area.
8:51 a.m. - Flood warnings have been issued for Big Haynes Creek and No Business Creek in Snellville until further notice.
Flooding is starting to occur all over the metro Atlanta area. Here's a photo from CBS46's Rebekka Schramm as she made her way through GA-400 Thursday morning.
8:45 a.m. - The tornado warning for Barrow and Jackson county has expired. CBS46's Pinpoint Weather Team continues to monitor the storm and the flooding happening across the area.
8:43 a.m. - Flood warning for Brushy Fork Creek near Loganville until further notice.
8:40 a.m. - Flash flooding from Cherokee County.
8:18 a.m. - Tornado WARNING issued for Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall, and Jackson Counties until 8:45 a.m. including the cities of Lawrenceville, Snellville and Winder.
8:12 a.m. - Flash Flood Warning issued for Banks, Barrrow, Dawson, Forsyth, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, and White until 2:15 p.m.
8:07 a.m. - A flash flood warning has been issued for Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Floyd, Forsyth, Gordon, Gwinnett, Haralson, Paulding, Pickens, and Polk counties until 2 p.m.
7:42 a.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, and Gwinnett Counties until 8:15 a.m.
7:39 a.m. - A flash flood warning has been issued for Catoosa, western Gilmer, Murray, central Floyd, Whitfield, Gordon, Dade, Chattooga and Walker Counteis until 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
7:20 a.m. - Please stay weather alert with CBS46 on all platforms throughout the morning. Heavy rains are creating flooding conditions across Georgia and the weather can deteriorate very quickly during the tornado watch. The watch lasts until 1 p.m. Flooding is possible across all of Georgia as the cold front moves through later Thursday afternoon.
6:59 a.m. - The Tornado Watch until 1 p.m. has been extended to include more counties including: Bartow, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Polk, Paulding, and Rockdale counties. Remember, a tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and near the watch area.
6:57 a.m. - Just in to the CBS46 Newsroom, all campuses of NW Georgia Technical College will open at 10 a.m. due to severe weather in the area.
6:47 a.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, and Paudling counties until 7:15 a.m. Strong winds and very heavy rainfall have been occurring with this storm.
6:24 a.m. - Here's a look at the conditions produced by the storms across Georgia.
A look at the awful conditions just south of Adairsville @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ZpXgrNb7CA— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) February 6, 2020
6:16 a.m. - The same storm system moving through Georgia this morning produced tornadoes in Mississippi on Wednesday. Here's video of one of the tornadoes.
ICYMI: #Tornado footage was caught in Magee, Mississippi late in the day yesterday! #mswx #severeweather pic.twitter.com/2xcTYAmWof— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) February 6, 2020
6:10 a.m. - While the severe weather has quieted down for a bit, traffic is extremely heavy across metro Atlanta due to numerous accidents. Give yourself a lot of extra time when making your morning commute.
5:55 a.m. - The tornado warning in eastern Alabama has been canceled.
5:43 a.m. - A tornado warning has been issued for Clay, Cleburne, and Randolph Counties in far eastern Alabama until 5:30 a.m. CT/6:30 a.m. ET. A tornado warning means a tornado is possible in the storm. Seek shelter immediately. If the storm holds together, it will move towards Bowdon, Mount Zion, Bremen, and Tallapoosa, Georgia as the storm crosses the Georgia/Alabama state line.
5:27 a.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, and Pickens Counties until 6:15 a.m.
5:20 a.m. - As severe weather continues to move across the area, here is an article on understanding tornado warnings.
5:04 a.m. - Heavy thunderstorms are moving into metro Atlanta, but as of now, no severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for the city.
4:50 a.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for parts of the following counties until 5:30 a.m.:
- CENTRAL MURRAY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
- CENTRAL FLOYD COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
- WHITFIELD COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
- SOUTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
- GORDON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
- CHATTOOGA COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
This storm has had a history of producing circulation as it moved across parts of central Alabama.
4:45 a.m. - Tornado warnings have been issued across parts of Alabama, but as of 4:48 a.m., all warnings have been canceled for storms moving towards the Georgia line.
4:30 a.m. - A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Georgia and central Alabama until 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT. The following counties are included in the watch:
BAKER, BIBB, BUTTS, CALHOUN, CARROLL, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CLAY, COWETA, CRAWFORD, CRISP, DECATUR, DOOLY, DOUGHERTY, EARLY, FAYETTE, HARALSON, HARRIS, HEARD, HOUSTON, LAMAR, LEE, MACON, MARION, MERIWETHER, MILLER, MITCHELL, MONROE, MUSCOGEE, PEACH, PIKE, QUITMAN, RANDOLPH, SCHLEY, SEMINOLE, SPALDING, STEWART, SUMTER, TALBOT, TAYLOR, TERRELL, TROUP, UPSON, WEBSTER, WORTH
Remember, a TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms with tornadoes in and around the watch area. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest updates and possible warnings.
