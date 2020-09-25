LIVE UPDATES: Trump in Atlanta to talk Black empowerment

LIVE VIDEO
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump makes his third visit to Georgia's capitol since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. It's the President's 10th visit to the state during his presidency and comes as polling tightens for the state's 16 Electoral College votes.
The White House announced Trump will deliver remarks about "Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan." Trump's goal is to try to increase voter turnout for him among the Black community.
2:19 p.m. - President Trump walked off Air Force One and greeted the contingent of Republicans awaiting his arrival at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. He will leave Dobbins in Marietta and make a short trip to the Cobb Galleria for his remarks.
2:05 p.m. - Air Force One was wheels down just after the top of the hour at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. He was greeted by both Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue along with Governor Brian Kemp.
1:32 p.m. - Georgia Democrats said they weren't going to let President Trump escape his record with Georgians and deployed a mobile billboard near the Cobb Galleria with their message for the president and supporters.
12:45 p.m. - CBS46's Ashley Thompson is inside the Cobb Galleria where President Trump will speak and shared these pictures of the setup going on before the president arrives.
12:35 p.m. - President Trump was leaving Miami International Airport aboard Air Force One to head for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
12:00 p.m. - Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic challenger in the November election, issued a statement about the president's visit to Atlanta that read:
10:00 a.m. - If you're looking to avoid any traffic headaches, avoid the area around Truist Park Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. While we don't know the exact route President Trump will take, he will travel from Dobbins Air Reserve Base to the Cobb Galleria.
CBS46's Rodney Harris says to avoid I-75 around Smyrna, I-285 around Vinings and Hwy 41 at 2 p.m. These are all possible routes for the motorcade where delays are possible.
- Click here to find alternate routes: CBS46 Traffic
The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and US. Attorney General William Barr both visited Atlanta on Monday to announce the Department of Justice's decision to issue grants totaling $100 million to combat human trafficking.
