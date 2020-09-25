LIVE UPDATES: Trump in Atlanta to talk Black empowerment

LIVE VIDEO

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump makes his third visit to Georgia's capitol since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. It's the President's 10th visit to the state during his presidency and comes as polling tightens for the state's 16 Electoral College votes.

The White House announced Trump will deliver remarks about "Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan." Trump's goal is to try to increase voter turnout for him among the Black community.

LIVE UPDATES:

2:19 p.m. - President Trump walked off Air Force One and greeted the contingent of Republicans awaiting his arrival at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. He will leave Dobbins in Marietta and make a short trip to the Cobb Galleria for his remarks.

2:05 p.m. - Air Force One was wheels down just after the top of the hour at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. He was greeted by both Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue along with Governor Brian Kemp.

1:32 p.m. - Georgia Democrats said they weren't going to let President Trump escape his record with Georgians and deployed a mobile billboard near the Cobb Galleria with their message for the president and supporters.

12:45 p.m. - CBS46's Ashley Thompson is inside the Cobb Galleria where President Trump will speak and shared these pictures of the setup going on before the president arrives.

12:35 p.m. - President Trump was leaving Miami International Airport aboard Air Force One to head for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

12:00 p.m. - Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic challenger in the November election, issued a statement about the president's visit to Atlanta that read:

Biden Statement on Trump Atlanta Visit Four years ago, President Trump ran on a platform to make America great again. Yet under President Trump’s failed leadership, nearly 6,800 Georgians have died from the coronavirus. Black Georgians have been hit particularly hard by this crisis — 3,000 Black Georgians have died, 430,000 Black Georgians are uninsured, and 11.8% of Black Georgians have been left jobless. And, in the midst of this global health pandemic and economic crisis, President Trump is still working to tear down the Affordable Care Act and take away protections for Georgians with pre-existing conditions. We are in a battle for the soul of our nation and the stakes of this election could not be higher. Congressman John Lewis understood that part of being an American means doing what we can, with the time we have, to achieve the promise of our nation — that we are all created equal and deserve to be treated equally. As President, I will work to advance racial equity across the American economy and build back better. I promise to fight for Black working families and direct real investments to advance racial equity as part of our nation’s economic recovery.

10:00 a.m. - If you're looking to avoid any traffic headaches, avoid the area around Truist Park Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. While we don't know the exact route President Trump will take, he will travel from Dobbins Air Reserve Base to the Cobb Galleria.

CBS46's Rodney Harris says to avoid I-75 around Smyrna, I-285 around Vinings and Hwy 41 at 2 p.m. These are all possible routes for the motorcade where delays are possible.

The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and US. Attorney General William Barr both visited Atlanta on Monday to announce the Department of Justice's decision to issue grants totaling $100 million to combat human trafficking.