LIVE UPDATES: Zeta tears through leaving 3 dead, hundreds of thousands without power

Tropical Storm Zeta blew into the area early Thursday morning bringing with it heavy rains and high winds that toppled trees and left hundreds of thousands in the dark.

3:30 p.m. Georgia electricity providers say upwards of 400,000 customers remain without power as crews work to repair downed power lines.

Jackson EMC says power has yet to be restored to 13,000 customers in Hall, Gwinnett, Lumpkin, Banks, Jackson, Barrow, Franklin, Clarke and Madison counties.

Cobb EMC says 50,000 customers in the hardest-hit subdivisions may experience an extended period without electricity into Saturday.

Georgia Power reports 417,000 customers without power, though crews have repaired service for 280,000 customers.

2:30 p.m. Police and fire crew members cleared a scene after a tree fell on a Gwinnett County home that left two people dead inside Thursday afternoon. Full story here.

1 p.m. Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King released insurance tips for all consumers impacted by Hurricane Zeta:

12:40 p.m. - An eye-opening number we just received from the Georgia Department of Transportation. One hundred and forty-one crashes were reported Thursday morning in Georgia with the majority being in the metro Atlanta.

12:30 p.m. Here's a look at our coverage from Noon of the aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta that roared through the area early Thursday morning.

12:21 p.m. - DeKalb County officials said they are working on dozens of road issues around the county in the wake of Zeta. Here's a list of active problems as of 11:45 a.m.

Wesley Chapel @ Covington Hwy.

Redan Rd @ Avonridge Dr.

Lehigh Blvd @ Flakes Mill Rd.

Glenhaven Dr.

Kelly Lake @ Whites Mill Rd.

Keystone Drive

2048 McAfee Rd.

1638 Cobbs Creek Lane

Bouldercrest Rd @ Ward Lake Rd.

Wyndham Park Circle

4338 Lake Breeze Dr.

1646 Hollyhock Terrace

4229 Wyndham Park Cir.

4338 Lake Breeze Dr. (wires)

5931 Shadow Rock Dr.

Wellington Chase Ct.

3559 Evans Mill Rd.

1153 Villiage Main St.

Redan Rd @ Redan Station

6956 S. Goddard Rd.

427 Pinebur Lane

3311 Flowers Rd.

4014 Brown Rd.

2380 Pine Cove Dr.

Henderson Rd @ Peppermint Dr.

2333 Winelaeas Rd.

2949 Lavista Ct.

1198 McConnell Dr.

Blackwood Rd @ Riveria Ct.

1826 Brockton Glen

2041 Mtn Creek Drive

Pangborn Road@ Country Squire

2947 Lavista Court

1198 McConnell Dr. (wires)

Blackwood Rd. @ Riveria Ct.

1826 Brockton Glen

2041 Mtn Creek Drive

4514 Carriage Park Dr.

4520 Jackam Ridge Ct.

Noon - Electric crews continue to knock down the power line problems. Georgia Power reported the number of customers without power dropped below 500,000 just before noon.

11:23 a.m. - State power outages continue to decline as the morning nears an end. As of 11:17 a.m., 851,041 Georgia customers remained without power.

11:05 a.m. - Gwinnett County said they have been working wind-related incidents since just before 5 a.m. with the majority of the calls being trees and wires down in the roadway and on structures. So far, Gwinnett said fire crews had responded to more than 175 calls between 4 am and 8:30 a.m.

Gwinnett said it was still working active incidents at the following locations:

Tree Reported on Building:

1700 block of Hunters Trace, SW in Lilburn

3600 block of Erdly Lane, SW in Snellville

5800 block of Western Hills Drive, NW in Norcross

700 block of Prestonwood Drive, NW in Lawrenceville

(trees blocking roadway and entrance to subdivision)

600 block of Hickory Nobb, NE in Buford

400 block of Valley View Drive, SW in Stone Mountain

1900 block of Tyler Trace, NW in Lawrenceville

3500 block of Yarmouth HL, NW in Lawrenceville

2100 block of Kilgore Road, NE in Buford

600 block of Clemson Lane, NE in Lawrenceville

Wires Down:

Stoneview Drive, SW in Lilburn

Temple Johnson Road, SW in Snellville

Harbins Road,SE at Drowning Creek Road in Dacula

Coachmann Cove, SW in Snellville

Norcross Village Mobile Home Park in Norcross

Gunnin Road, NW in Peachtree Corners

Chattawood Drive, NW in Duluth

Linda Lane, SW in Lilburn

Suwanee Valley Road, NW in Lawrenceville

Rockbridge Way, NW in Norcross

Buford Dam road, NE and Sycamore Road in Buford

Kilgore Road, NE in Buford

11 a.m. - The Tropical Storm Warning for most of metro Atlanta and North Georgia was canceled shortly before 11 a.m.

10:55 a.m. - Power companies are out across north Georgia as they try to repair the more than 4,200 power outages reported. Statewide, more than 900,000 power outages remain. Georgia Power reported 543,566 of their customers remain without power as of 10:55 a.m.

10:00 a.m. - Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives reported that approximately 400,000 customers are without power.

9:45 a.m. - We will be ending our live streaming coverage at 10 a.m. Power outages have started to drop to 900,000 statewide and roughly 580,000 Georgia Power customers.

9:35 a.m. - DeKalb County officials said only one location, Dunwoody Library, was without power for early voting. But, even that site was on backup power and still open.

8:59 a.m. - Power outages have finally started to fall below 1 million, now standing at 957,739 across the state. Georgia Power is reporting 623,222 customers without power across 4,006 active outages.

8:52 a.m. - Atlanta Public Schools announced they have closed all classes for Thursday

Due to power outages throughout the Atlanta, APS is closing at 9 a.m. This includes all virtual classes scheduled for today. Custodians, maintenance workers, and school resource officers should report by 10 a.m. Parents at charter schools should contact their school directly. — ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) October 29, 2020

8:23 a.m. - The National Weather Service canceled the Tropical Storm Warning for counties including: Fayette, Coweta, Harris, Henry, Haralson, Heard, Troup, Meriwether, Carroll, Newton, Spalding, Clayton. It's still in place for all other counties until 11 a.m.

7:43 a.m. - Atlanta Fire said one man was pulled from a 3-story home on Brookdale Drive SW after 7 a.m. The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after a tree fell into his bedroom and pinned him between the tree, bed, and floor.

One man extricated from a 3 story home on Brookdale Dr NW by firefighters. Pinned between tree, bed, and floor due to a large tree falling into bedroom. Man suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/CEU2XL7lYl — Cortez Stafford (@CortezRStafford) October 29, 2020

7:39 a.m. - New numbers coming in show more than 1 million residents across metro Atlanta and north/central Georgia are without power.

7:25 a.m. - Law enforcement is asking all drivers to remember if you get to a traffic light that is out, treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. Numerous trees remain down across the area and power/internet is out for hundreds of thousands across the area.

7:20 a.m. - Duluth Police shared a photo from W. Lawrenceville Street where they were working to get a tree off of the road.

7:14 a.m. - CBS46's Rebekka Schramm has confirmed a Cherokee County man died after a tree fell onto his mobile home overnight. Rebekka is headed to the scene to gather more information about exactly what happened.

#BREAKING: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died after a tree fell onto his mobile home overnight. I'm headed to the scene. @cbs46 #StormModeCBS46 #WakeUpATL #Zeta — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) October 29, 2020

7:02 a.m. - The number of power outages being reported to Georgia Power have slowed ever so slightly. After eclipsing 500,000 at the bottom of the last hour, the current total stands at 573,472. Power crews are slowly starting to get out into the region to begin assessing the situation. Countless trees are down across most counties in north Georgia and metro Atlanta. Even with daylight emerging, please use extreme caution if you have to get out on the roadways this morning.

7 a.m. - Forsyth County reported the following roads with trees or wires on them this morning:

6:31 a.m. - The power outage numbers continue to climb with numbers eclipsing 530,898 from Georgia Power alone. Please stay safe and stay home if at all possible this morning.

6:07 a.m. - More than 500,000 customers are now without power, per Georgia Power. Crews will not be able to begin assessing the problems until sustained winds drop, so power may remain out for some for many hours today. Here's when the power went out at CBS46.

5:55 a.m. - Our station took a power hit a few minutes ago, but everything is on the air and everyone is fine.

5:38 a.m. - Over 400,000 now without power across Georgia as Zeta continues to roar across the area.

5:36 a.m. - Roads are closed across most counties in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. As we said before, if you don't need to be on the roads, please stay at home and stay safe.

5:30 a.m. - PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADS IF NOT ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY.

5:18 a.m. - The city of Brookhaven is reporting more than 10,000 customers without power and officials responding to multiple reports of trees and power lines down. Overall, Ga. Power says 340,715 customers are without power.

The National Weather Service said the strongest winds will move into northeast Georgia over the next two hours. A 54 miles per hour wind gust was reported in Druid Hills, according to the NWS.

As of 5:00am, approximately 10,000 Brookhaven residents are without power. Officers also responding to wires and trees down across roadways. We encourage residents to avoid or delay driving until the storm has passed. Subscribe to real-time alerts at: https://t.co/6RSIHT1ZVM. pic.twitter.com/pCmuFBK324 — Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGA_PD) October 29, 2020

5:06 a.m. - The National Weather Service said trees are being reported down in every county across north Georgia. Power outages are up to 270,096 per Georgia Power. Here's a look at how just part of the Georgia Power outages look right now.

4:54 a.m. - The power outages keep coming. Georgia Power now says more than 225,000 people have lost power across 1,680 outages in Georgia.

4:52 a.m. - Multiple traffic problems are being reported across the area. Click here for the latest updates and how to find alternate routes.

4:50 a.m. - Zeta has weakened into a tropical storm and the system no longer has an eye structure, CBS46's Ella Dorsey said. The system is moving very fast and it could be exiting the area by late morning and believe it or not, we may have sunshine by this afternoon.

4:48 a.m. - Georgia Power reports at least 183,000 customers are now without power in north Georgia.

4:30 a.m. - More than 100,000 Georgia Power customers are without power as of 4:30 a.m. as high winds from Tropical Storm Zeta continue to knock down trees and power lines across the area.

4:00 a.m. - Over 60,000 customers are currently without service in metro Atlanta and about 5,000 offline in a pocket near Columbus. Those numbers are expected to increase dramatically as the morning wears on.

There's also reports of numerous trees down in multiple locations across metro Atlanta. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

