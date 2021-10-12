ATLANTA (CBS46) — A loaded gun was reportedly confiscated from a student at Drew Elementary Academy on Eva Davis Way SE on Tuesday, according to a notice sent to parents.
The letter says the staff found out about the gun because of a student and the school's resource officer contacted the school police and Atlanta Police Department.
The letter also says that after speaking with the student, they do not believe that the student brought the gun to school with "harmful intent."
The letter concluded by reminding the Drew school community that it is against policy to have weapons on campus.
