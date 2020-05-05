DECATUR, GA (CBS46)—The city of Decatur and other entities have joined forces to help business owners who are dealing with COVID-19.
The City of Decatur, the Decatur Development Authorities (DDA), and Legacy Decatur announced the creation of a small business loan program in response to the financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund will have $500,000, with $400,000 coming from the City of Decatur and $100,000 pledged by the DDA.
In addition, the public will be able to contribute to the program by making a tax-deductible donation through Legacy Decatur at http://www.legacydecatur.org.
“Small businesses are truly the backbone of Decatur, and many of them have been hard hit by this unprecedented pandemic,” said Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett. “Finding a way to help them through this challenge is important to us, and we are proud to provide them with this critical resource as we demonstrate our support.”
Here are the fund’s details:
- No-interest loans are for a period of four years with repayment beginning 12 months after the state of emergency order is lifted.
- The repayment plan can be for a period of up to three years following that date, and they can be repaid without a prepayment penalty.
- Any small business in Decatur employing between two and 30 full-time or full-time equivalent employees is eligible, so long as they were open and operational as of March 1, 2020.
- Depending on various factors in the application process, including the number full-time employees, eligible businesses will be considered for a loan of up to $25,000.
“This program is so important for our small businesses, especially those in their infancy who haven’t generated the revenue necessary to weather this storm,” said Chris Sciarrone, Decatur DDA Chair. “While we know this doesn’t solve all their problems, these funds could be crucial to bridging the gap until further support from the state and federal government is readily available.”
The loans are being administered by the DDA, and businesses interested in applying are encouraged to visit Decatur’s business resources webpage.
The online portal to submit an application will open at 8:00 a.m. on May 5, 2020, and the deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on May 15, 2020.
In the event that the loan fund is over-subscribed, a lottery method will be used to select which businesses from the group of qualified applicants will receive the loan.
Loan distributions are expected by the end of May.
