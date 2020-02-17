ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The first season of HBO series “The Outsider” recently premiered; it is an adaptation of Stephen King's 2018 crime-horror novel of the same name.
But for Joshua Whichard being cast in the series is no horror story. It’s a dream come true.
The actor left his hometown and family and took a leap of faith to pursue his passion.
“Every single day I was submitting to independent films, short films, commercials. You name it I was submitting to it,” said Joshua.
Booking gigs was difficult and along the way he has heard a lot of nos. But things began to turn around the day his agent told him about the audition for “The Outsider.”
But just one thing was standing in the way of his goal.
“And I called him, and I said hey I don’t have the $40 dollars and I won’t say what he said exactly but he basically said 'no forget it no F that, yes f that come over here tomorrow at this time and we will knock it out,” said Joshua, recalling how his agent also served as an angel that day.
Weeks went by and Joshua had not heard anything from the show.
“I actually got the text from my agent and it says 'yay you booked it' and then the next one says 'check email,' and I was like what did I book because I had like nine auditions after that. And so I go back, check my email and saw The Outsider and I said what!,” explained Joshua.
Now he's working alongside Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo and Julianne Nicholson.
An added bonus is that he doesn’t travel far to shoot scenes. The series is shot in metro Atlanta area.
“'The Outsider' is essentially about a young boy named Franky Peterson who is kidnapped. He gets sodomized, he gets murdered, and I play Ollie Peterson who is his older brother. At the beginning it seems like Taylor who is played by Jason Bateman is the accuser.”
However, while the evidence is there to suggest that Bateman’s character was behind the killing, the Little League coach has several alibis that put him miles away from the scene of the crime.
Just because he's landed an HBO series doesn't mean Joshua is gloating about his big break, instead he’s already looking towards the future thanks to some advice from his acting coach.
“He told me you’re only as good as your last job but once that job is done move on to the next one. No matter how big or small the scale goes.”
In the meantime, you can catch Joshua on HBO.
