ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- We all need a start.
“I started here before I had an agent. Literally everything I know, or 80 percent of what I know comes from this place, ” said actress Rayven Ferrel who got her start in Atlanta’s acting school Drama Inc.
At the school, she perfected her acting abilities and shortly after began booking gigs.
She’s has been cast in the “All Eyez on Me", the Bobby Brown story, Chicago PD and Greenleaf. Though her most current project puts her in the leading role of a film produced by veteran journalist Robin Roberts.
“It was an honor. Like I watch Robin Roberts, you know," explained Ferrel. "So being the person she helped select and saying that she sees my talent,and sees me, it’s like what, your'e Robin and I’m Rayven. I’m still in disbelief but I am beyond grateful,” she added.
The movie is "Stolen by My Mother, the Kamiyah Mobley Story."
The Lifetime movie is the true story of a young woman who at age 18 discovers she was abducted as a baby from a hospital.
Now as an adult, Rayven’s character is torn between wanting to love her biological mother and Gloria, the mother that raised her, played by Niecy Nash.
The daughter decides to keep it a secret until an anonymous tip soon leads to Gloria's arrest. And that’s when everyone’s world comes tumbling down.
