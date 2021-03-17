Local angler breaks state African pompano record

BRUNSWICK, GA (CBS46) -- 26-year-old Richard Bjorneby landed a record-breaking African pompano off the Georgia coast Saturday.
He caught the 47.8-inch, 40-pound, 0.48-ounce fish near Navy Tower R4. The fish breaks the previous record of 37-pounds, 1.28-ounces held since August 2019 by Alvin Dezern of Brunswick.
“It feels strange. I never expected to hold a state record,” Bjorneby told the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) after he was notified of his catch’s record certification. “I’ve been fishing as long as I can remember, but I never thought I’d hold a record.”
Doug Haymans, director of DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which oversees the state’s Saltwater Gamefish Record Program, said Bjorneby’s catch is a credit to the years of experience he has as an angler.
“This achievement recognizes not only the size of the catch, but Mr. Bjorneby’s skill as an angler and the sportsmanship displayed in landing a record-setting gamefish,” Haymans said.
Bjorneby landed the African pompano using a 6-foot, 6-inch Shimano Talavera rod with Penn Slammer 7500 reel with 85-pound braided Spiderwire line and a diamond jig as bait at the end of a 3-foot, 60-pound monofilament leader on a swivel.
The catch was weighed at the Georgia DNR regional headquarters in Brunswick on Monday on scales certified by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
For the current list of men's and women's saltwater fishing records, as well as information on how to submit a catch to the Georgia Saltwater Gamefish Record, please visit CoastalGaDNR.org/RecreationalFishing.
