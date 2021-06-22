ATLANTA (CBS46) — For the first time in more than a year, LifeLine Animal Project's Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services shelters are full.
In the span of just a week earlier this month, more than 400 animals arrived at these facilities.
With the influx of animal intakes, the shelters are putting out an emergency plea to find homes for 250 pets in five days.
To help incentivize people to adopt, they are offering fee-waived adoptions on all pets from Wednesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 27. All adopted pets will also be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
There are currently 226 animals residing at Fulton County Animal Services and 370 animals at DeKalb County Animal Services.
“The community stepped up in a big way during the pandemic and helped us to clear the shelters during uncertain times,” Shelter Director Kerry Moyers-Horton said. “We are counting on their amazing support to help save even more lives.”
