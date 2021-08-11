FULTON, County Ga. (CBS46) — As animal shelters crowd up, county officials are asking the public for help.
Fulton County Animal Services took to social media to share just how urgent the situation is, saying "We're out of space. There are hundreds of animals currently in our care and we simply cannot help them all without you, Atlanta."
To incentivize the community, Animal Services will be waiving adoption fees for all animals starting Friday, August 13th through Sunday, August 15th.
Typically adoption fees are $85 for dogs and $65 for cats. Fees are usually reduced to $40 for dogs and cats over five years old or for those adopting over the age of 55.
With the waiver this weekend, anyone can bring home a furry companion at almost no cost.
To see the full list of all adoptable pets in Fulton County click here.
