ARS

Source: ARS/Rescue Rooter 

Ten ARS/Rescue Rooter service providers are raising donations for those affected by Hurricane Florence.

The “Pack-A-Truck” campaign invites community members to donate supplies or monetary donations alongside them.

These service providers are packing service trucks with items such as bottled water, non-perishable food, and toiletries, and they are asking for local support. Monetary donations will assist families through the American Red Cross.

Those looking for a way to help families affected by Hurricane Florence can bring donations to one of the following ARS locations to help pack the truck now through October 1:

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.