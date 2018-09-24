Ten ARS/Rescue Rooter service providers are raising donations for those affected by Hurricane Florence.
The “Pack-A-Truck” campaign invites community members to donate supplies or monetary donations alongside them.
These service providers are packing service trucks with items such as bottled water, non-perishable food, and toiletries, and they are asking for local support. Monetary donations will assist families through the American Red Cross.
Those looking for a way to help families affected by Hurricane Florence can bring donations to one of the following ARS locations to help pack the truck now through October 1:
- ARS / Rescue Rooter Atlanta: 1775 West Oak Pkwy, Ste 800, Marietta, GA, 30067
- Allgood Plumbing, Electric, Heating, Cooling: 3755 Hewatt Ct., Snellville, GA, 30039
- ARS / Rescue Rooter Laurel: 9010 Maier Road, Suite 105, Laurel, MD, 20723
- Blue Dot Services: 125 Industry Lane, Forrest Hill, MD, 21050
- ARS / Rescue Rooter in Charleston: 2548 Oscar Johnson Drive, Charleston, SC, 29405
- ARS / Rescue Rooter in Columbia: 121 Windhill Road, Columbia, SC, 29203
- ARS / Rescue Rooter Manassas: 9070 Euclid Avenue, Manassas, VA, 22079
- McCarthy Services: 8198 Terminal Rd., Ste 100, Lorton, VA, 22079
- RS Andrews of Tidewater: 4550 Bainbridge Blvd., Chesapeake, VA, 23320
- ARS / Rescue Rooter Richmond: 12916 Old Stage Road, Chester, VA, 23836
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.