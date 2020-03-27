ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Freaughouse and ATLTVHead are both Atlanta artists and they too have friends on the front lines of this battle against COVID-19.
“Whether their first responders or ICU nurses they’re the ones in the trenches of this,” ATLTVHEAD said.
So the two creative souls started asking questions.
“We started reaching out to them and seeing if they needed help,” ATLTVHEAD explained.
The resounding answer was YES! So the two artist pulled out their 3d printers and got to work.
“We decided to build what we could build which are face shields for them,” ATLTVHEAD told CBS46 NEWS.
Those are face shields that can be sanitized and used over and over again. After getting a better understanding of how many masks are needed the guys decided send a post on social media asking for a little help.
“Hey if you have a 3-D printer, if you have been wondering about this here’s a way you can help,” ATLTVHEAD said.
The artists tell me the masks will go to both Northside and Emory hospitals as well as local fire stations.
“Will be able to get through this if we all keep helping as much as we can,” Freaughouse explained.
“This has come but this will also pass so we got this and like it he said, we got this together,” ATLTVHEAD said.
The artists tell me they will be sanitizing every mask before getting them to the medical professionals in need. If you want to donate a face shield or materials you can do so by email the artist at ATLTVHEAD@gmail.com.
