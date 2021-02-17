A letter sent to the family of people living in an assisted living home in Walton County left them to believe their loved ones were being kicked to the curb.
On Tuesday, The Gardens of Social Circle, which is located about an hour east of Atlanta, sent a letter stating the facility “has decided to discharge all current residents to an appropriate care setting to meet their needs.” Fear came over Jennifer Toney when she read the letter. Her husband suffered a massive stroke in 2014, paralyzing the right side of his body. It took the family three years to enroll him at The Gardens of Social Circle.
“Because he’s on Medicaid, Medicare and there’s not very many facilities in the state of Georgia that will accept patients with that insurance, especially with the care he needs,” Toney said.
The letter stated that residents had 30 days to vacate the premises and that The Gardens of Social Circle would “assist in any way possible throughout this transition.”
“There’s nowhere right now for him to go and I don’t have the option to bring him home right now,” Toney said. “A lot of facilities have waiting lists and a lot of them are already full.”
In a statement to CBS46, a spokesperson for the company released released the following statement saying the letter was sent in error:
The communication was meant only for those residents of the Community that are not current in their accounts. We sincerely regret this misunderstanding and apologize for the confusion this has caused.
COVID-19 has taken a severe toll on the ability of long-term care providers to continue to provide quality services at affordable costs. The Gardens of Social Circle has not received any Provider Relief funds or CARES Act funding.
Further, additional funds that were expected to provide relief to the long term care industry were pulled from the most recent COVID-19 legislative relief package. As such, the Community has been forced to make tough choices and discharge any resident who is not current on their account balance. While we traditionally have worked with residents and their families regarding payments, we can simply no longer afford to do so in this extremely challenging financial environment.
Despite this untenable situation, our residents remain our top priority and we will continue to serve them faithfully. We will also assist residents and families of residents that need to be discharged to find safe and appropriate placements.
“That has me stumped because I haven’t received anything from anybody telling me his account is not up to date,” Toney responded. “We always make sure his account is paid in full.”
The spokesperson would not divulge whether Toney’s husband’s account was delinquent, citing privacy laws. He told CBS46 the facility is not closing. Toney said she can’t fix what she doesn’t know, but that she’s willing to work it out to keep her husband at the facility.
“I know he’s not going to make it at another facility,” she said.
Any family members who have questions or concerns throughout this process can contact Executive Director Jacinda Williams at 770 464 4211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.