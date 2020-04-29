ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a modern day David and Goliath battle, a local attorney is planning to take Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, to court over worker safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.
CK Hoffler, a seasoned trial attorney with more than $800 million in verdicts and president elect of the National Bar Association, is representing Christian Smalls, the former Amazon employee at the center of the issue. In their first local TV interview, they told CBS46’s Bobeth Yates that Amazon workers are in the middle of a healthcare crisis.
“Amazon is putting people in the position of choosing between their health and providing a living for their children,” Hoffler said, adding many of Amazon’s nearly 500,000 U.S employees were not being provided the proper equipment to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.
The Atlanta-based attorney’s client is whistle blower and former New York Amazon employee, Christian Smalls, who has informed Amazon on his plan to sue.
Smalls, a former Amazon manager who worked for the company for more than four years, says Amazon ignored his repeated requests to provide masks and gloves for employees. In a March 18 video provided to CBS46 by an employee who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation, none of the workers at the New York warehouse were wearing protective equipment.
“It was a scary situation for me as a supervisor,” Smalls told CBS46 in his first local television news interview.
”There were flu-like symptoms, a lot of them were dizzy, some of them were even vomiting at their work stations, they couldn’t finish their ten-hour work shift,” said Smalls, referring to his former coworkers.
“We had no facial mask, we had no PPE as far as gloves, they were not the right type of gloves, the cleaning supplies were very scarce,” Smalls added.
The New York Attorney General’s office is now investigating Small’s complaint.
Safety concerns for Amazon stretch beyond the U.S. The company recently lost a safety case in French court, and now can only deliver essential items like medical supplies. They also furloughed almost 10,000 French workers.
In a statement to CBS46, Amazon defended their actions.
“We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”
The statement went on to say that includes, “masks, temperature checks, hand sanitizer, social distancing measures, increased time off, increased pay, and more are standard across our network because we care deeply about the health and safety of our employees. They have also increased cleaning at all facilities and are even maintaining social distancing during the delivery process.”
In the meantime, Hoffler and Smalls say they’re moving forward with their lawsuit against the company.
“Amazon that has a global presence that is putting profits over people globally and amazon needs to be helped accountable,” said Hoffler.
Amazon workers across the country are expected to protest working conditions Friday, May 1.
